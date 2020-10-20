advertisement
The sound and the fury: How bad audio affects our emotional well-being in a WFH world

Fast Company and EPOS discussed the ramifications of bad audio and what can be done to address it at the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival. 

By FastCo Works

We’ve all been there: You’re in the middle of an important Zoom meeting when the speaker’s voice becomes an indecipherable tinny mumble. In a recent survey, 95% responded that their concentration and efficiency suffered due to deficient sound—with 35% reporting frustration or annoyance, leading to diminished confidence or embarrassment. As working from home becomes a more permanent reality for many, we can’t afford to be distracted—or worse—by subpar audio. And the same holds true when we’re back in the office. In this timely and thought-provoking panel, Fast Company and EPOS discussed the ramifications of bad audio—both on our emotional well-being and your business’s bottom line—and what can be done to address it at the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival.

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

