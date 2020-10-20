The sound and the fury: How bad audio affects our emotional well-being in a WFH world

We’ve all been there: You’re in the middle of an important Zoom meeting when the speaker’s voice becomes an indecipherable tinny mumble. In a recent survey, 95% responded that their concentration and efficiency suffered due to deficient sound—with 35% reporting frustration or annoyance, leading to diminished confidence or embarrassment. As working from home becomes a more permanent reality for many, we can’t afford to be distracted—or worse—by subpar audio. And the same holds true when we’re back in the office. In this timely and thought-provoking panel, Fast Company and EPOS discussed the ramifications of bad audio—both on our emotional well-being and your business’s bottom line—and what can be done to address it at the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival.
