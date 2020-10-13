Purpose-driven tech: An inside look at how 5G is changing and shaping society

5G promises to revolutionize industries. Innovative creators are designing and building technologies that are poised to someday transform our lives. Telerobotic surgical procedures, masks that allow firefighters to see through dense smoke, and immersive content that, for the first time, makes the end user part of the storytelling process are just a few of the innovative ways Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband could be put to use. Fast Company and Verizon discussed how purpose-driven technology is shaping society at the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival.
