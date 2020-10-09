Yelp says it will now warn users about businesses accused of racism

Yesterday, Yelp announced a new initiative that will see alerts placed on business listings when the businesses have been accused of racist behavior. The move comes after Yelp launched a number of initiatives over the summer that helped users find and support Black-owned businesses. In a continuation of that work, Yelp will now place a consumer alert on business pages where the businesses have reportedly engaged in racist behavior.

As you can see from the new consumer alert above, Yelp will warn users that a business has been accused of racist behavior, and while Yelp investigates the allegations, it will suspend the ability for users to post about the business on its listing.

To be clear, it doesn’t seem like anyone can simply accuse the business of racist behavior for the customer alert to be slapped on to its listing. As Yelp explains, accusations must be backed up by news articles, thus providing a degree of verifiability. “If someone associated with a business is accused of, or the target of, racist behavior, we will place a Public Attention Alert on the business page to warn consumers that the business may be receiving an influx of reviews as a result of increased attention,” the company explains. “For businesses accused of overtly racist actions, where we can link to a news article, we will escalate our warning with the Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert.”

What Yelp does not explain is if the news articles it relies on have to come from certain sources and if just one report on the alleged racist behavior is enough. Yelp also doesn’t explain if the news article requires verification of the allegation or if it requires verification of a proven act of racism.

As can be expected, a move such as this has generated heated debate online.

Some have condemned the move: