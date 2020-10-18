This simple hack may eliminate your Zoom video fatigue for good

Everyone keeps telling me to go outside! Take a walk! Get some fresh air! But here’s the thing: I like being inside. I like sitting. I’m perfectly happy opening a window for my daily dose of fresh air. Leaving the house (!) for a walk is not the kind of break I want. If I’m going to take a midday break, it’ll be to watch reruns of The Office or do a crossword puzzle.

But it turns out being outside and walking and fresh air are good for you. So, what to do? Instead of walking as a break, I killed two birds with one stone: I called in to a meeting while walking.

It’s not a novel idea: Walk-and-talks are common for in-person meetings. But when you work remotely, that goes out the window—or at least it seems to. I suggest trying it. Here’s why, and how.

Why you should dial in to Zoom from your phone

There are lots of reasons to try this out. For starters, it encourages you to exercise. If you enjoy taking walks by yourself anyway, you can take a walk not during a meeting. But if walking isn’t your default fun-break, this is a solid way to get some steps in. The time goes by a lot quicker when you’re on a call as opposed to passively listening to a podcast.

Even if you do enjoy walks, it’s not always emotionally easy to do it during the workday. For example, if you’re sharing kid-at-home duties with a partner, it can feel a little selfish to take an hour-long stroll in the middle of the day. But if you’re walking while having a meeting, then it’s time that you would have been unavailable for anyway.

And then there’s the fact that dialing in by phone—so you can’t see the other participants—allows you to focus more on the content of the meeting. I love me a winning Zoom background, but looking at people’s magical backgrounds, seeing their adorable children walk by, or just wondering what they have cooking on the stove behind them can be a little distracting. Sure, you have distractions on your walk, too, but I found that I was able to tune that all out much more easily. There also wasn’t any temptation to do something else while I was on the call. I try to stay off Slack and email when I’m in a Zoom call anyway, but it’s a lot easier to avoid when your phone is in your pocket or by your side.

What it’s like calling in to a Zoom meeting

The first call I took on the go was with four other people. I was kind of expecting the call to be awkward. For starters, everyone else could see each other’s faces. I also figured there would be a weird lag and I’d end up talking over everyone and vice versa.