Why we should stop listening to undecided voters

There is a group of people in America, a very small group, who are likely the least informed, yet are receiving more attention from the media than any other group of people in the country right now. They are the undecided voter. And our obsession with them is a dangerous distraction during a critical time.

It’s nearly four years into the Trump presidency, over a year into the election cycle, and just three weeks before the election. It’s hard to get a handle on how many eligible voters are still truly unsure of whom they will vote for this late in the game. Some polls put the number at a considerable 7%. Still, as Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman points out: “It’s hard to say what the true number is, because when polls cite the “undecided,” they sometimes lump together those who truly haven’t made up their minds with those who are supporting third-party candidates and those who say they have no preference because they just aren’t going to vote.” He notes that third-party candidates picked up 6% of the votes in 2016, but that number is likely to be less this time around.

Waldman also points out that the pool of undecided voters may be smaller than it has ever been at this point in a presidential campaign. In fact, a CNN poll says that only 3% of voters really haven’t decided.

To be clear: Undecided voters have swung elections several times, and plenty of presidents have won by margins narrower than the current fraction of people still claiming to be undecided. (Jimmy Carter won by a margin of just 2 percentage points.)

At this point you may be asking yourself how exactly someone can be undecided. If a person has so far witnessed everything Trump has said and done (encouraging white nationalists, degrading military heroes, evading millions of dollars of taxes, ripping immigrant children from their parents, bragging about sexually assaulting numerous women, lying about a global pandemic that’s resulted in over 210,000 deaths, etc., etc., etc., etc.) and is still unsure if they want four more years of that, then it seems doubtful that anything could help them make up their minds. On the other side, it’s not like Joe Biden is an unknown quantity either; in fact, he will be the first to remind you that he was in the White House with President Obama for eight years.

And, yes, not feeling super excited about voting for Biden may be a position a lot of Americans find themselves in right now, but is apathy really a reason to consider voting for a person who is quite clearly unhinged and dangerous?

Media obsession . . . or curiosity?

Perhaps the undecided voter is so intriguing to news outlets because they seem to exist outside of the world the rest of us live in—the world of constant doomscrolling and a news cycle that moves at breakneck speed. Have they somehow managed to opt out of all of it? Have they truly not formed an opinion of the most infamous man in the world?