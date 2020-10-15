COVID-19 revealed a shocking fact about leadership

Prior to COVID-19 the world was already obsessed with leaderism , cleverly defined by Gianpiero Petriglieri as “an intoxication with leadership that harms us more than the ills we invoke leaders to cure.” This person-centric cult of leadership was selling Hollywood films by the bucket and perpetuating our archaic fantasies of charismatic and narcissistic strongmen as not just ideal leaders, but the solution to all our problems.

Alas, the pandemic has exacerbated the problem, with heads of state elevated to the equivalent of our favorite sports teams with the health crisis their competition. The cathartic benefit people experience, in this most stressful of times, is to feel right. It’s a sense that “my leader is better than yours.” Even if that view is delusional, it makes people happy.

Now onto the shocking news. Apparently, people are generally better off when their leaders are smart, kind, and honest.

In a logical world, we would have not needed a pandemic to realize this, but in our world we did. Sometimes, lessons are learned the hard way. Sometimes, you can convince people with the most unexpected arguments. And yet humans have an incredible capacity to resist logic and argumentation.

The paradoxical nature of our intelligence means we are too smart to believe something we don’t want to believe. For instance, it is unlikely that people will change their opinion of presidents, heads of states, or governors, based on how those leaders’ regions rank on pandemic-related stats. If you want to believe someone is doing a great job, you can blame the bad stats on density, resources, healthcare system, ICU capacity, weather, or a bigger power force. If you want to disbelieve in the great job someone is doing, you can adopt “situational” attributions of success, including luck, weather, ICU capacity, etc., you get the picture.

This occurs even when the foundational work is done by the incumbent’s predecessor. For example, while Tim Cook has multiplied Apple’s market cap by over 7X (the company was worth $300 billions when Steve Jobs died in 2011, and it is worth over $2 trillion now, just nine years later), leaderism fanatics may claim that it is (still) all the genius work of Steve Jobs, who appointed Tim Cook in the first place.

There’s no question that the performance of groups, organizations, and nations, does in part depend on their leaders. Managers account for 70% of team-level engagement, and 48% of the variability in leadership is predicted by personality alone. When groups are led by more competent individuals they will increase their chances of outperforming rival teams.