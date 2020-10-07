‘I’m speaking’: Every time Kamala Harris reclaimed her time during the VP debate

Even a mild improvement over last week’s punishing-to-watch presidential debate counts as a political vacation. Tonight’s vice-presidential scrimmage, however, still carried the residual discomfort of watching one side repeatedly breaking the rules and refusing to be reined in.

Find someone who loves you the way Mike Pence loves not shutting the fuck up no matter how many times someone asks him to

Hot tip to Susan Page: saying “thank you” over and over to try to get a man to shut up never works.

Susan Page won’t stop Pence from interrupting and won’t stop Pence from going over time on every single question. What’s the point of even having her there?

No matter how many times the Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today gently said “Thank you, Mr. Vice President” to get him to stop doing Donald Trump debate-drag, essentially, Pence proceeded.

Granted, being interrupted by Mike Pence probably feels more like being insistently tapped on the shoulder rather than a Trumpian crowbar to the orbital lobe. A more avuncular interruption is still annoying, nonetheless, as is Pence’s repeated refusal to abide by the time restrictions moderator Susan Page attempted to enforce.

Pence repeatedly talked all over Page’s polite warnings, while Harris often complied when cut off. Eventually, Page was showed some frustration, in what will probably be among the most talked-about moments of the evening, but overall Pence was able to steamroll right over her.

Donald Trump complained that last week’s debate was a case of two against one, with moderator Chris Wallace supposedly on Biden’s side (despite Wallace’s assurances that Trump would “like” certain questions). Wednesday’s debate echoed that dynamic, with the visual of the Republican VP nominee repeatedly attempting to dominate both the moderator and his opponent. Because of the gender breakdown of the trio, the arrangement this time came with more than a whiff of mysogyny.

#VPdebate moderator Susan Page reacts to Mike Pence repeatedly going over his time in answers: "Your campaign agreed to rules for tonight's debate with the Commission on Presidential Debates. I'm here to enforce them" https://t.co/K93TgPwUao pic.twitter.com/oMBw3MtluR — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 8, 2020

Driving over six ⁦@SusanPage⁩ “thank you mr Vice President”s got ⁦@Mike_Pence⁩ an extra half-minute of unearned time … and after ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ demanded equal time she got 45 seconds less … and now he drives over the moderator again. pic.twitter.com/eh1WusKVKQ — Mark Lukasiewicz (@DeanLuk) October 8, 2020

While Page was mostly dominated over the course of the debate, Kamala Harris refused to surrender herself to suffer the same fate on the world stage. Instead, the former prosecutor repeatedly used an Olympic judge’s exactitude to literally reclaim her time whenever Pence borrowed some from her without asking.

Frequently using what is sure to become a new catchphrase, “I’m speaking,” coming soon to a tedious Saturday Night Live sketch near you, Harris made certain to save face and get her final words in.