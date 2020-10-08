Everyone is messing up Google Workspace’s name—even Google

A feature story I wrote for Fast Company this week had an unfortunate little error in it. The story—an in-depth exploration of Google’s new Workspace brand for its productivity apps and all the visual and functional changes that accompany it—referred to the very product at its focus by the wrong name. Um, and it technically did it twice.

At the time of its publication early Tuesday morning, the article’s subhead text, directly beneath the headline of the story, mistakenly called the newly christened product Workplace instead of Workspace. And the same mistake appeared within the story’s URL, too. (Both have since been corrected.)

Those errors were thankfully not mine personally, but I can’t claim full exoneration. During my conversations with Google ahead of the story’s publication, I once referred to Workspace as Workplace in an email, only to be swiftly corrected (rightfully so) by the company’s communications representative.

I hate making mistakes and tend to be pretty tough on myself in general—but you know what? Today, I’m feeling a bit better about the blunders. And I have Google itself to thank.

In two separate Workspace-related blog posts published on Wednesday, Google made the very same slip of the tongue and referred to its own new brand as—wait for it—Workplace. The first faux pas came in the company’s official (and presumably name-change-pending) G Suite Updates blog and had a single Workplace slip-up at its end:

That post has since been corrected. As of this writing, however, the second Google gaffe is still online in a story on the main blog.google website entitled “How we keep you safe online every day.” That story has just a single mention of Workspace within it, and it uses the Workplace name instead.