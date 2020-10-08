Why busy, time-hungry people need hobbies the most

If you’re like most people I know, you feel strapped for time. Between a demanding job and family commitments, there’s not much time left over for you. A sense of work-life balance remains an elusive goal.

Feeling time-starved and just barely keeping all the balls in the air, you may tell yourself there’s no time for a hobby, that you’ll have more time later and will pursue a pleasurable pastime then. However, this is the fallacy of “future slack time,” or having more unencumbered time in the future, the mistaken belief that we’ll have more time in the future than we do now.

In reality, when the future comes, there isn’t more time–and this is just one of many reasons why you should commit to a hobby now.

Understandably, as the pandemic and uncertainty around the future of our nation persists, a hobby may be the last thing on your mind. But hobbies need not be complicated, profound, or hugely time consuming–and stressful times are exactly when you most need a favorite leisure activity to look forward to and keep your spirits high.

The benefits of hobbies are many. Research has shown they’re good for your physical and mental health, can make you more competitive in the workplace, help stave off burnout, and keep your mind sharp through learning new and varied skills. Hobbies can help you connect with your passions and identity, foster new social connections, and make you more interesting and inspiring by adding richness and dimension to your identity.

And last but not least, actively engaging in your passions promotes a flow state and increases happiness. It’s this combination of benefits that has me hooked. When I saddle up my horse and head toward the arena, the day’s to-do list and worries fall away. Time stands still; I’m entirely in the moment; and I’m “in the zone.” Then, after riding and guiding my horse around a course of jumps for an hour, I am relaxed, uplifted, and energized.

While there are all great benefits, they seemingly don’t solve the issue of not having time. Well, here’s the thing about hobbies and one of their counterintuitive benefits: hobbies help you structure your time and force you to be more efficient with the time that you have. As Parkinson’s law states, your work will expand to fill the time available for its completion. Adding a hobby into your schedule will force you to get various tasks done more quickly. And in doing so, you effectively create time for an activity you want to pursue and backdoor your way towards a greater sense of balance.