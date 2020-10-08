‘Politically Re-Active,’ 2016’s smartest political comedy podcast, is back for another historic election

For some high school and college students, that cliché proved literal in the case of Politically Re-Active—the podcast hosted by comedians W. Kamau Bell and Hari Kondabolu, which returns today after a three-year absence.

According to Kondabolu, multiple teachers and professors have assigned the show’s August 2016 gerrymandering episode on their curriculums. It’s a testament to Politically Re-Active‘s singular penchant for providing crucial context in an entertaining, data-rich package. Despite achieving mandatory listening status in some classrooms, however, the creators elected to stop making the show in the fall of 2017, when they felt it was no longer “necessary.”

The two friends had only planned on doing one season to begin with, after a series of long phone calls in 2015 already seemed to resemble unrecorded podcasts. They officially launched the show in order to cover a historic upcoming election, one they assumed would end with Hillary Clinton becoming the first female president. As progressive standup comics who foresaw a positive domino effect stemming from that outcome, they were excited about it.

When the election turned out differently, with Donald Trump taking the reins of America and going off-roading, so to speak, Bell and Kondabolu decided to do a second season. They saw it as a means to analyze the aftermath of this unexpected turn, and help their similarly bewildered listeners make sense of the moment—with the help of high-wattage guests such as Hassan Minhaj and Roxane Gay. By the end of that second season, with Bell’s CNN show, United Shades of America, on the path to multiple Emmy wins, and with Kondabolu releasing a lauded documentary and filming a Netflix special, the heavily produced podcast began to feel like extra work in their lives and careers that they did not need.

What they hadn’t considered, however, was just how much their listeners needed it.

Over the course of the ensuing years, fans continued to approach both comics after their shows and ask when Politically Re-Active was coming back. It was an inescapable persistence. They missed the obvious camaraderie and friendship between the two comics in the chat segments up top. They missed the way the hosts filtered facts about social justice and mass political movements through their own personal perspectives, with a lot of heart. And they missed hearing humorous dissections of progressive issues without the snark that usually accompanies them on other podcasts.