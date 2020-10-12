The 3 recovery killers that will stymie your post-pandemic comeback

The business world has been significantly disrupted by the pandemic. During situations of macro disruption, most people look for ways to first survive and eventually emerge from the circumstances stronger and better. As they do this, most leaders attempt to re-create past success—to go back to what life and business were like pre-disruption.

Few people look forward with excitement to the unpredictable, unknown future while living through the dissonance caused by ongoing disruptions. Yet because of what we have collectively experienced, there is no going back to the old state of things. Business environments are changing constantly. True business recovery is forward moving, embracing today’s reality and finding ways to thrive within it. The best measure of successful negotiation of disruption is how strongly you recover.

There are plenty of approaches to business recovery, but the key to success is avoiding the obstacles that will impede or even stop recovery altogether. Ensure your company isn’t sidelined by these three recovery killers.

Bad strategy

Strategy is the foundation of healthy business recovery. Good strategy is based on identifying and focusing on a contextual problem you can solve for customers using the resources you already have. Without the focus to visualize and diagnose the opportunity, you’ll find that the doors of opportunity close rather quickly. Your customers are dealing with the same pressures you are dealing with, and these pressures have resulted in specific customer needs. Those are the opportunities your strategy should be reflecting.

Whenever there is disruption, even naturally occurring ones such as hurricanes, people who seem to survive with the least damage are those who were prepared in advance or those who acted quickly. The same is true with the pandemic. Businesses that are surviving are those that were either prepared or those that pivoted quickly, innovated, and found ways to keep delivering value for their customers. In some cases, they even found a new customer base.

A strategy that will help you thrive during a pandemic must have three components:

It must be deeply founded in the purpose of the organization. During times of disruption, you can change how you deliver value and who you deliver value to, but not why you exist—unless you want to be a new company. The second component is that the strategy must embrace agility. You are experiencing a VUCA ( volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity) situation, and any strategy that will be successfully executed must embrace dynamism and quick learning. The third component is that it must be simple and people driven. It should not be abstract, complicated, or dependent on a number of factors all falling into place. And it should not be based on the desires of the company but instead on the desires of your customers.

Lack of pathway to value

Value creation is a scientific, structured process. If you don’t have a pathway, it’s easier to get lost. Good ideas do not always result in profit, especially when they are neither clearly defined nor executed in the right order. In order to recover faster, you should use a proven six-stage process to discover, create, validate and sell your solution.