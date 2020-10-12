Killer Mike’s new digital bank aims to build wealth in Black and Latinx communities

Rapper Michael “Killer Mike” Render has long been an advocate for supporting Black-owned businesses and circulating money within Black-owned banks. Back in 2016, he spearheaded a call to action for financial empowerment that led to other influential rappers moving their money to Black-owned banks, with everyday citizens following suit in droves .

And now Render is taking his mission one step further with Greenwood, a mission-driven digital bank he’s cofounded alongside Andrew J. Young, civil rights activist and former Atlanta mayor, and Ryan Glover, the founder and president of Bounce TV.

Named after the historic neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was dubbed Black Wall Street in the early 1900s, Greenwood’s mission is to give equitable financial services to Black and Latinx communities while also giving back with charitable initiatives. Eventually, Render hopes Greenwood becomes a valuable addition to the money circulation within marginalized communities.

“I’m a product of Black banking—there’s never been a time in my life I did not have a Black bank account,” Render says. “I’ve been very open and forthcoming in telling people keep your major account, especially if you travel and that makes you comfortable, but make sure your secondary, if not your primary account, is [at] a Black financial institution because it strengthens those institutions. Those institutions will be there for us.”

Among the key factors in systemic oppression are the barriers that restrict people of color from gaining and maintaining wealth. And it should come as no surprise that major banking institutions play a significant role in fortifying those restrictions. A report from think tank New America found that banks charge communities of color more for opening basic checking accounts, and racial biases from bank tellers lead to discretionary charges. A 2016 study found that Black mortgage applicants were denied at more than twice the rate of white applicants. And all four major banking institutions—JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Bank of America—have settled recent lawsuits involving everything from predatory lending to redlining.

In order for marginalized groups to attain socioeconomic parity, there have to be banking options that are not only fair, but that keep money circulating within communities of color—all of which was front of mind for Render and his team.

Greenwood is a neobank, which means that it’s a digital-only financial institution. Neobanking is becoming increasingly popular: In the U.S. and Europe, there are currently more than two dozen neobanks that have collectively raised more than $6 billion in venture funding.