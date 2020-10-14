I’ve been a digital nomad for years. This is why the pandemic might be the best time for you to try it

Ironically, when the pandemic hit in March of this year, I wasn’t home. I happened to be in California at the time, though I suppose it’s hard for me to know where to call home these days.

After leaving my executive role as CTO for a major media company in 2013, I had become a veteran at life on the go, simultaneously living and working while traveling. What started as taking a year off from corporate life eventually turned into a new lifestyle and career I could never have imagined myself having.

The threat of COVID-19 caused me, like many others, to rethink my next move. However, unlike most, I knew exactly what calls to make, travel reservations to book, and items to pack. While planning a long-term stay at my home in Sayulita, Mexico, I began to consider how life as a digital nomad these past seven years has prepared me to handle remote work-life balance during a pandemic.

Work

As a self-employed executive coach, I’ve been working remotely for the better part of a decade. I’m accustomed to constantly designing and redesigning my work schedule based on my clients, travel plans, and time zones. As a digital nomad, I’ve learned how to optimize my workload around the place I’m in. During the pandemic, with companies being forced to operate remotely, I’m finding that everyone else is being faced with challenges I had to solve years ago.

I’ve watched countless clients struggle to reinvent their day-to-day lives, having had their well-worn routines and infrastructures removed, but astound me in their ability to adapt. My days don’t look too different than those before life on lockdown. Nomadic daily life isn’t so dissimilar to that in quarantine. I’ve always worked online, and for nomadic families, homeschooling is part of the package. Living on the go has made for a smoother transition workwise during this challenging time.

Finances

This pandemic has rapidly brought on a wave of layoffs, furloughs, and reduced incomes for many. People who have been forced to rethink their budgets and sources of income could look to career travelers for a bit of inspiration. Without being dependent on one location or potentially even one job, nomads tend to have a diverse pool of income sources, are part of the gig economy, and have the ability to pivot quickly.

Budget consciousness is a natural byproduct of choosing a nomadic lifestyle. Without any single home base, it’s difficult to ever accumulate the volume of material possessions you might otherwise. Depending on how you travel throughout the year, you may avoid the costs that come from living in one place, like rent, utilities, home repairs, insurance, and car maintenance. The desire to redecorate or nest is reduced because you’re changing your literal scenery often, and physically you’re restricted. Retail therapy doesn’t become an option for nomads who can’t carry all the items that catch our eye.