Giving everyone a voice

A couple of weeks ago, I attended a local government meeting to address the worsening problem of shoreline erosion that is impacting my local community. I’ve been to many of these public sessions before; invariably they’re dominated—or even derailed—by someone who makes a long and involved argument that escalates into raised voices and hard feelings.

But this one was different, and it had everything to do with the pandemic. Due to distancing rules, the meeting was held via Zoom, during which the “attendees” first listened to the municipal officials run through their solutions, followed by the responses of community members.

Two things struck me right away: One, a lot more people attended, which is positive. And second, there was no shouting or heckling because we all had to wait for our turn to speak. The participants all made their points, and the discussion proceeded in an orderly way, with far more emphasis on sharing information and finding solutions than in exchanging verbal blows. It made for a refreshing change.

CHANGING DYNAMICS

Recently, I’ve found myself pondering how group dynamics have been impacted as we shift to engage with one another via the video-conferencing sessions that have replaced meetings, casual office interactions, seminars or classes, and appointments.

I can only imagine the challenges facing teachers or healthcare professionals who have to revisit everything they’d ever learned about classroom management techniques or bedside manner. But in a business setting, I believe we are adapting rapidly, constructively, and finding new ways for everyone to be seen and heard—much like my friends and neighbors did at that local government meeting.

As CMO of OpenText, much of my role is to ensure that my colleagues and team members feel heard and are encouraged to contribute to and participate in our collective success. I truly feel that that responsibility means seeing—as well as hearing—one another. After all, 90% of a person’s feedback is nonverbal. Consciously or subliminally, we take note of body language, facial expressions, intonation, or, for example, whether someone’s pupils are dilating to indicate interest in what we’re saying.