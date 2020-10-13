3 new ways to engage your professional community virtually on LinkedIn

The world of work has transformed dramatically in the last six months. Not surprisingly, we’ve seen huge shifts in the way people are learning, staying engaged, and connecting to their community. It starts with virtual everything—virtual learning, virtual events, and virtually connecting.

In this new remote world, engaging your professional community is key for career growth, whether you’re hunting for a job, pursuing business leads, seeking career guidance, learning more about an industry, or simply building and maintaining relationships.

Here are three new ways to engage your professional community virtually on LinkedIn.

Share your professional story with a personal touch

Do you miss those office watercooler conversations with your coworkers, or running into former colleagues at networking events? In today’s distributed work environment, sustaining and building professional relationships can be hard. Now you can share those everyday professional moments virtually through photos and short videos with Stories on LinkedIn without having them permanently connected to your profile.

Consider sharing an exciting work accomplishment, show off your new work-from-home setup, or spark a conversation on how to juggle work and family. This is a more lightweight way to share authentically with other professionals to maintain relationships and build new ones.

Build better relationships with new ways to message

Behind every opportunity is a conversation, and “virtual” face-to-face interactions continue to play a huge role in our daily lives. Whether you’re sharing career guidance, networking for job opportunities, or catching up with a former coworker, quick and easy access to online meeting tools will help you bring that conversation to life.

You soon will be able to switch from messaging to video calls using Microsoft Teams, BlueJeans by Verizon, or Zoom right on LinkedIn. You can also add reactions such as a “thumbs up” emoji when responding to messages. And new editing tools make it easy to correct mistakes in messages or delete individual messages so that you can put your best foot forward with recruiters, your former manager, or other professionals in your community.