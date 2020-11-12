advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:00 am

Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky shares the soundtrack to his day

From Regina Spektor to Chet Baker.

Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky shares the soundtrack to his day
[Illustration: Michael Nÿkamp]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Waking Up

“Oh yeah,” Yello
This song was popularized in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. I play it when I want to get my kids up in the morning.

advertisement

Driving

“Fidelity,” Regina Spektor
I love Regina’s voice and mood.

Working Out

“Believer,” Imagine Dragons
This song has a great feel. I also love U2’s “Where the Streets Have No Name.”

Hard at Work

“Clair de lune,” Claude Debussy
I always work to classical music—it reminds me of my dad.

Get Psyched

“Rosas,” La Oreja de Van Gogh
I love French, Spanish, Mexican, and Israeli contemporary music. This really energizes me.

Mellowing Out

“My Funny Valentine,” Chet Baker
If I really want to feel melancholic.

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life