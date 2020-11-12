Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky shares the soundtrack to his day

Waking Up
“Oh yeah,” Yello
This song was popularized in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. I play it when I want to get my kids up in the morning.
Driving
“Fidelity,” Regina Spektor
I love Regina’s voice and mood.
Working Out
“Believer,” Imagine Dragons
This song has a great feel. I also love U2’s “Where the Streets Have No Name.”
Hard at Work
“Clair de lune,” Claude Debussy
I always work to classical music—it reminds me of my dad.
Get Psyched
“Rosas,” La Oreja de Van Gogh
I love French, Spanish, Mexican, and Israeli contemporary music. This really energizes me.
Mellowing Out
“My Funny Valentine,” Chet Baker
If I really want to feel melancholic.