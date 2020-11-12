Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky shares the soundtrack to his day

“Oh yeah,” Yello This song was popularized in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. I play it when I want to get my kids up in the morning.

Driving

“Fidelity,” Regina Spektor

I love Regina’s voice and mood.

Working Out

“Believer,” Imagine Dragons

This song has a great feel. I also love U2’s “Where the Streets Have No Name.”

Hard at Work

“Clair de lune,” Claude Debussy

I always work to classical music—it reminds me of my dad.

Get Psyched

“Rosas,” La Oreja de Van Gogh

I love French, Spanish, Mexican, and Israeli contemporary music. This really energizes me.

Mellowing Out

“My Funny Valentine,” Chet Baker

If I really want to feel melancholic.