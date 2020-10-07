5 less-than-obvious techniques for startup survival during the pandemic

If you’ve just founded a startup, you’re probably feeling that you’ve just made a huge mistake. Fortunately, this is probably not the case (at least not yet). One of the many problems with a crisis like our current one is that they can lead relatively inexperienced entrepreneurs to make a series of rash decisions.

In other words, the appropriate ways to respond during a pandemic are often not completely intuitive. To get ahold of some survival tactics during an unprecedented time, try a few of these nonstandard strategies.

Minimize, than go even smaller

Here’s the first point. When the pandemic hit, and you saw your revenues take a nose-dive, you probably started looking for more VC funding to cover the shortfall. That’s a natural reaction for many startups because if you are in your first year of business, you’re probably thinking you’ve built the most compact version of your company.

However, you may be overlooking a few areas for further scaling down. There are likely loads of extra costs you can cut before you go desperately seeking more investment. Many companies thought that they already had the lowest staff costs they could before lockdown measures forced them to work from home.

You can consider doing the same, and moving to a permanent remote workforce—just make sure you also use tools to protect remote workers from hacker attacks—or you can even consider replacing staff members entirely with AI tools. In other words, take a fresh look at the minimum viable product (MVP) you can offer, and strive to reduce your operations down to this point.

Switch sides

If you are in a business that has been particularly throttled by the pandemic, consider one not-so-obvious approach: Working for the enemy. Another way to frame this—become your competitors.

It’s a completely sensible idea, especially if you did your research before founding your company. From a thorough research process, you likely uncovered your competitor’s way of doing business, inside and out, as well as the factors that contributed to their success. If they are experiencing a more positive downturn than you (perhaps because you provide cuddle therapy and your competitors’ provide emotional support services remotely), just swallow your pride and muscle in on their business.