How well does plexiglass defend against COVID-19? VP debate shields raise questions

Plexiglass is the acrylic plastic material forming the transparent barriers that have become ubiquitous in the age of the coronavirus. Since the pandemic swept across the country in March, this material has emerged as a silent, see-through hero—recruited in pharmacies, at grocery store checkout counters and drive-through windows, and between tables for outdoor dining.

But how well does it work?

It’s a question that will surely be top of mind as Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris take the stage in Utah tonight for their vice presidential debate, separated by about 12 feet of space and two short-ish plexiglass barriers.

Good morning from inside the site of tonight’s Pence-Harris vice presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/MIKbhO4u8w — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 7, 2020

The gathering follows President Trump’s hospitalization for COVID-19 just days after his presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Although Biden tested negative for the coronavirus, the close call led debate officials to reconsider the safety precautions at such events—and plexiglass, which was not present at the presidential debate last week, was apparently part of their solution.

So, here’s what you should know about COVID-19 and plexiglass:

Airflow is a key factor in the transmission of COVID-19

Researchers have determined that the coronavirus travels mostly through droplets and aerosols, released when people speak, exhale, cough, or sneeze. Droplets are heavy, and most will hit the ground within six feet of emission, but aerosols are light and can be carried in air over long distances. As more of these accumulate, the number of virus particles in the air increases, upping the risk of becoming infected by it.