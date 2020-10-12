2 ways bold leadership can impact the future of work for women of color

Technology, an industry that promises innovation and meritocracy, is at a moment of reckoning. Major technology companies have come under fire from elected officials, social justice leaders, and the general public for neglecting important social responsibilities in both external and internal operations, largely by allowing racism to run rampant on social platforms and by creating toxic, homogeneous work environments that deter many from pursuing a career in the field or advancing.

This backlash is representative of a longstanding issue in Silicon Valley and in other technology hubs, where women and people of color—specifically women of color—are often denied jobs for which they’re qualified or are passed up for promotion and leadership opportunities due to unconscious or conscious bias. The impact of this exclusion is devastating, leaving not just individuals but families and communities behind, and forcing a ripple effect through the entire economy.

The solution? Bold leadership from the public and private sectors. We’re at a critical inflection point. There’s an economic crisis that’s only projected to get worse, combined with a national awakening to systemic racism, where the systems that perpetuate racial inequities are being examined and reimagined. As they stand in the spotlight, private and public sector leaders must step up, acknowledge the drivers—the policies and practices that are fomenting inequity—and lead the change that is long overdue, in the tech sector and beyond.

The case for centering underrepresented women of color in tech

Technology is the future of work. Across sectors, technology jobs in information technology, data research, software development, artificial intelligence, and more will increase significantly in the next decade. As new companies look to long-standing tech giants to set the tone on how to operate, the old model isn’t the one we want them following. We need to act now and act with urgency, to ensure monolithic tech companies do not set the norm as technology develops across sectors and becomes one of the largest job creators.

The growth of the tech sector currently benefits a small and homogeneous group of people. Women of color, especially Black, Latina, and Native women who make up just 4% of the computing workforce, suffer the most at the hands of economic exclusion. This hurts not only the women experiencing exclusion but their families, communities, and the entire economy.

Getting to the heart of the issue means addressing it at the intersection of the associated racial and gender inequities. As long as women of color, who are positioned to be the majority of the U.S. workforce by 2060, are severely underrepresented in the tech sector, the benefits of this job growth will be uneven. Advancing women of color in the technology workforce—specifically Black, Latina, and Native women who are being left behind—is both a moral and an economic imperative.

Centering women of color means creating and investing in solutions that account for the barriers women of color face due to their race and gender. When we center the most underrepresented groups, everybody experiences the benefit. A recent study from Boston Consulting Group found that earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins for companies with diverse management teams were nearly 10% higher than for companies with below-average management diversity. But very few companies have specific strategies as they set objectives to increase the representation of women and people of color. Centering their success can help people understand how broad initiatives often overlook the specific barriers for underrepresented women of color and underscore the need for targeted and specific action.