Adidas’s wild new shoe is string art for your feet

Every year, Adidas introduces an experimental new shoe technology dubbed “Futurecraft.” These aren’t just bouncier foams or sneakers loaded with fitness tracking inside. They fundamentally reimagine how performance footwear is made—from creating shoes from ocean plastic , to 3D-printing midsoles , to building “Loop” shoes that can be ground up, melted, and made into brand-new shoes when you’re done wearing them.

This year is no exception, as Adidas introduces a new way of making uppers—the soft, cloth top of your shoe—called Strung. Most shoe uppers are made by cutting a square of cloth into a pattern, leaving scraps that fall to the floor. Strung is almost a zero-waste process. It entails a robot arm wrapping yarn around a pegboard very fast to build a textile from layer after layer of string, all of which gets fused together through heat. There is no stitching, no glue, and no eyelets, and no other components are added after the fact. Strung is what Adidas calls additive manufacturing: You build up a material layer by layer from scratch, rather than cutting away from existing material, which inevitably creates waste.

Strung is only a proof of concept for now, but the company plans to release its first Strung shoe in late 2021 or early 2022.

Adidas claims the Strung upper sidesteps the major shortcomings of existing woven technologies such as Nike Flyknit or Adidas Primeknit. Knitting machines can only arrange yarns vertically and horizontally, with significant limitations on how different its yarns can be from one another. Strung, on the other hand, can mix ten vastly different yarns (in size and material) at any angle. Combine that with some intelligent software, and Adidas designers can make some parts of the shoe perform differently from other parts of the shoe—adding support, stretch, and breathability in precise spots to benefit athletes in various sports. Jon Munns, Adidas‘s VP of Design Future, goes so far as to call this yarn “coded” due to how sharply the company can tune its performance.

Creating Strung

Strung didn’t start out as some Futurecraft moonshot. It actually began with some casual experimentation in the design lab, as Fionn Corcoran-Tadd, an Innovation Designer in the Future team, was testing new ways of making textiles.

After putting nails into a board, “He would wind-by-hand thousands of threads over a frame,” says Munns. “You’ve seen string artwork. . . . That’s how he started. It would take him two days to make one upper, and it was very crude.”

The idea, however, was promising. So Adidas began looking at how the process could be automated, and how data could feed into the design.