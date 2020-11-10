Entrepreneur Nathalie Molina Niño shares her media diet

@show_the_boardroom Many corporations have announced [diversity] programs. I check Show the Boardroom to see how their boards look.

Show

Hamilton on Disney Plus

I was a playwright for the Powerhouse Theater when Lin-Manuel was working on Hamilton’s first act. Now you can stream it!

Podcast

Latina to Latina

MSNBC’s fabulous Alicia Menendez and producer Juleyka Lantigua-Williams created Latina to Latina, which tackles subjects important to my community.

Twitter

@auschwitzmuseum

The content being produced by the Auschwitz Museum is so important today, as we confront white supremacy in the U.S. and the risk it poses to our democracy.