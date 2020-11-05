Encantos CEO Steven Wolfe Pereira offers a reading list for today’s entrepreneurs

1. Out of Our Minds: The Power of Being Creative , Sir Ken Robinson Educator Sir Ken Robinson’s TED Talk “How Schools Kill Creativity” [is amazing]. He explores why it’s essential to [foster] creativity in education, work, and life.

2. Unscaled: How AI and a New Generation of Upstarts Are Creating the Economy of the Future, Hemant Taneja

Taneja outlines how we’re moving from mass markets to personalization, driven by machine learning.

3. Subscribed: Why the Subscription Model Will Be Your Company’s Future—and What to Do About It, Tien Tzuo

This is the subscription playbook by one of the earliest employees at Salesforce, Tien Tzuo.

4. Savvy: Navigating Fake Companies, Fake Leaders and Fake News in the Post-Trust Era, Shiv Singh and Rohini Luthra

This serves as a practical guide to understand bias and finding your own truth.