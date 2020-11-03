A surrealist chess set designed by Man Ray and other products Fast Company loves

Danish designer Nicholai Wiig Hansen’s Raawii Strøm jug was inspired by the geometric shapes of Cubism and the vibrant hues of Danish artist Vilhelm Lundstrøm’s still-life paintings. The ceramic pitcher, which is handmade in Portugal, comes in two sizes and several colors, including vivid yellow and muted blue and green. It adds a playful pop of color to a kitchen counter, and can be used as a vase to brighten up any room. ($82, dwr.com )

Staedtler Triplus Fineliner Pens

“These pens come in tons of different colors. I use them to sketch or draw illustrations for our articles.” —Samir Abady, digital photo editor, Fast Company ($1.85 each, dickblick.com)

Man Ray: Chess Pieces

“Man Ray, the photographer and art icon closely associated with the Dada and Surrealist movements, designed this geometric chess set (pawns are spheres and the king and queen are triangles). I may not be good at chess, but my opponent will know that I have great taste.” —Yasmin Gagne, associate editor, Fast Company ($400, chesshouse.com)

Dusen Dusen Market Tote

“I’ve been trying to use fewer plastic bags, and I keep stealing my girlfriend’s Dusen Dusen market tote—it’s perfect for taking to the supermarket or to the beach. Who doesn’t love colorblock?” —Matthew Strauss, news editor, Pitchfork.com ($50, dusendusen.com)