COVID-19 can undo decades of progress for women at work. Here’s what can help stop it

American women have made strides in the workplace over the past half-century in terms of earnings, employment, and careers–in no small part thanks to the efforts of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

We know that part of the reason for all of this is because of workplace norms and societal gender biases. Some of it, however, has to do with what’s most practical for a family. If someone needs to reduce hours, families will choose the person who makes less–and usually, that is the woman. And since women also tend to work fewer hours and are more likely to work part-time, their jobs are the lower priority when there is a disruption. But it’s not just mothers. Women without children are also more likely to be in caregiving roles, even more so during the pandemic. Two-thirds of caregivers in the U.S. are women, meaning they provide daily or regular support to children, adults or people with chronic illnesses or disabilities–and are also at risk of losing job-related ground due to stress and burnout. What companies can do Fortunately, companies can do a lot to soften the impact and offset disparities altogether. It begins with communication. The first thing companies should do is survey their employees to determine what they need. The results can guide the types of policies that could best address workers’ unique concerns and situations. Whatever management changes are made, it’s imperative that businesses communicate clearly and often with all employees and set appropriate and reasonable workloads. Given the increased strains workers are under, it’s also very helpful to organize and distribute mental health resources and encourage employees to use them. Increased flexibility is something all women need right now. Women taking care of young children especially need more flexibility to help them juggle competing demands on their time.

Flexible work can mean many things, such as allowing employees to continue working from home even after others return to the office, helping them balance hours and scheduling key meetings and other duties at particular times. For example, many parents are driving their children to school to avoid the bus, so companies can help by simply not scheduling important meetings at common pickup and drop-off times. In my own department, some shared their personal calendars with management to help with this kind of scheduling. Other families may have their children home all the time because of online school or child care issues, so recording meetings and events for people who cannot attend—or who have disruptions–will ensure everyone has access to important information. But it’s not just about providing flexibility to women. Men need flexibility too so they can handle more of the childcare duties —including after having a baby—allowing women to spend more time doing their professional jobs. Some men have been reporting that they do not have the same flexibility as women to manage family care even when they say they want or need to take on more of the responsibilities. And when workers are expecting a baby, offering equivalent leave to both mothers and fathers can make a big difference in helping women stay in the workforce and advance in their careers during the pandemic. Most states and companies have policies that are more generous to mothers than fathers—often twice as much. One more step companies can take is to more actively assist with childcare, whether by providing outright subsidies or simply information and guidance about available resources. Companies can also correct for some of these issues during performance reviews by adjusting unrealistic productivity expectations.

