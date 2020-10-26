advertisement
Coursera saw a 398% increase in users between March and April. Here’s how online learning is taking off, across platforms.

While Coursera and MasterClass flourish, users are also flocking to Airbnb and Instagram to learn

[Illustration: Emily Suvanvej]
By Lara Sorokanich1 minute Read

In recent years, much of the investment in online learning has focused on companies such as Coursera, which offer users affordable college courses and professional development. While these more traditional education platforms have seen huge spikes in users and funding during the pandemic, consumers have also demonstrated a growing appetite for online classes geared toward entertainment and enrichment. MasterClass is adding more content, while Airbnb and Instagram Live have emerged as learning hubs, with influential instructors teaching everything from dance to poetry writing to cocktail making.

Sources: All investment, user, and course catalog numbers were self-reported by included companies. Instagram viewership is represented by the most popular video on each company’s Instagram Live, as of press time, September 2020.
