Ricky Martin’s new startup wants to remix your music to be more immersive

The concept of 3D, 4D, and 8D audio has taken form in surround sound systems and/or intricate mixing from audio engineers knowing just the right amount of delay and reverb to add to a track to create the feeling of sound happening all around you and not just between your ears.

But the “Latin Music King” Ricky Martin and his team at his newly formed company Martin Music Labs think they’ve landed on the next big leap in immersive sound: Orbital Audio, a sonic experience that doesn’t require any special apps or equipment and that’s meant to be a more sophisticated approach to controlling each part of a track than what’s being used today.

The push behind the leap? COVID-19 anxiety.

“The first couple of days in lockdown were extremely overwhelming,” Martin says. “Everybody was telling me, ‘Ricky, you’re going to have to cancel all your tours.’ So for me, I was like, ‘Hold on a second. Let’s just listen to music. This is my medicine.'”

Martin’s 11th studio album was slated for release in January, but the pandemic made him rethink the rollout. He divided the album into two EPs: Pausa, which was released in May and features four low-key tracks, and the forthcoming, more upbeat Play. But with a canceled tour, Martin was keen on at least elevating the listening experience of his new work for his fans. So he turned to his mixing engineer Jaycen Joshua to figure out how to make the tracks on Pausa more immersive—or as Martin put it to Joshua: “individualize every track in my music and just make it fly around me,” he recalls. “And boom, Orbital Audio was born.”

“We didn’t go into this thinking that we were going to reinvent sound,” Joshua says. “We went into this just to give Ricky what he wanted, and what he wanted was not out there.”

Major companies like Sony and Dolby have been developing immersive audio technology for years. But Martin and Joshua insist that what they’ve created with Orbital Audio is the first of its kind in that it doesn’t require special equipment or a separate platform.