Instagram classic icons are back: Here’s how to get them

Instagram turned 10 years old today, and like many of us who are getting on in years, the popular photo-sharing app is yearning for the past.

As part of its 10th-anniversary celebration, the Facebook-owned social media platform has brought back some of its icons of yore, including the classic Polaroid camera icon that so many users fell in love with when Instagram was young and innocent and not full of annoying political memes.

In addition to the classic Polaroid, users have the option to choose between several different app icons and make it the default for their phone. This is especially great news for Instagram users (not naming names, but me) who are not especially crazy about its current branding.

Here’s how to get the icons:

Open Instagram and go to Settings

Scroll all the way up past the search bar and you’ll see some emojis

Wait until the you see the confetti, then the screen swipes left

You’ll see the list if icon options there. Select the one you want

Once you’re successful, you’ll see a pop-up message

The function should work on iOS or Android, although some users on Twitter have reported that it’s not working for them. If you experience issues, you may have to update the app.

Good luck!