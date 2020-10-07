Vote for Breonna Taylor: The campaign behind those White House lawn signs

While the Trump administration has used the White House as part of its messaging around the president’s victory against the COVID-19 virus, another group has also seized the power of the White House backdrop to deliver an election message.

Just beyond the White House lawn but with the “People’s House” in view, a series of campaign-style yard signs have been planted in the grass across the street. But they aren’t Democratic or Republican candidates.

They feature the names of police brutality victims such as Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Eric Garner.

Signs outside the White House currently: pic.twitter.com/z04YvWwA2Z — ???? (@groovyambs) October 5, 2020

The signs are part of a new campaign from Courageous Conversation Global Foundation (CCGF) called “Vote for Them.” Created by the ad agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners, which has produced award-winning work for such brands as Doritos, Mountain Dew, BMW, and Panera, the new campaign is aimed at reminding people of the power in their right to vote—and to combat any potential voter ambivalence about the upcoming election by invoking the names of those killed by police.

“2020 has been a tough year, especially for Black people in this country,” says Goodby associate creative director Rony Castor. “With the election coming, we felt the need to call attention to the fact voters can change our society for the better by voting for officials that align with policies they believe in, most importantly the policies that threaten BIPOC lives.”

This isn’t the first time that Goodby and CCGF have teamed up on anti-police-brutality work. Back in February, they launched “Not a Gun,” a site where those in law enforcement can sign up for a training seminar designed to improve relationships between police departments and communities, as well as sign a petition calling for more unconscious-bias and de-escalation training for police. The “Not a Gun” PSA used the simple act of buying a candy bar to illustrate the absurd and tragic circumstances around mundane daily actions that can get Black people killed in America right now.