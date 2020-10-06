Let’s be careful with how we respond to 15-year-old TikTok star and resistance icon Claudia Conway

Claudia Conway announced on Sunday that she has tested positive for coronavirus. It might be the least of her worries.

Due to the volatility of the virus, the diagnosis might obviously end up being way worse than that, but due to the volatility that comes with overnight notoriety, the way adults respond to the 15-year-old TikTok star might exacerbate matters even further.

Conway came to public attention earlier this summer as the daughter of infamous Carville-and-Matalin-style political theater duo Kellyanne and George Conway, after already establishing herself, according to New York Times tech culture reporter Taylor Lorenz, as “an outspoken Leftist TikToker.” Since anyone already opposed to “alternative facts” peddler Kellyanne and Lincoln Project grifter George could not resist the juicy prospect of a rebellious teenage daughter making their home life hell, adults glommed on to the narrative and started adulating Claudia.

As the teenager’s fame increased, however—propelling her to 560,000 Twitter followers, over one million TikTok followers, and 150,000 more on Instagram—the bigger picture began to cohere. Claudia Conway asked Twitter for recommendations on an emancipation lawyer to free her from the home situation in which she’d incurred “years of childhood trauma and abuse.” For adults following along, the story had moved from being a playful bit of schadenfreude and closer to a sad private family matter—even before Kellyanne and George both abruptly quit their jobs to tend to their family.

Or at least it should have.

By this point, Claudia Conway had become accustomed to her rising fame and leaned all the ways into it. Who can blame her? When you’re a teenager, it feels amazing to know that people are thinking about you and rooting for you and can’t wait to find out what you’ll do next. (It’s no secret that most adults feel this way as well.) Nobody should begrudge Claudia the right to pursue TikTok stardom on the road to figuring out how to parlay it into whatever creative end or business pursuit she chooses. This is the world we live in now, and any moralist critiques around teens and social media fame should be leveled at the system, not the individual.

However, adults should be wary about the specific ways they are encouraging Claudia Conway on social media at this moment. If this past week is any indication, that encouragement is headed to a dark place.