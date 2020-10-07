4 ways to recapture what’s lost when we’re not in an office

Human beings are extraordinarily adaptable, and even amidst the extreme physical isolation of COVID-19 life, we’ve discovered that we can communicate effectively without face-to-face interactions, manage people and lead entire businesses from our bedrooms, and translate our lockdown boredom into inventive business ideas and entertaining creations.

And yet, there is much to miss about in-person work interactions. For all the potential gains in efficiency, and our ability to leverage technology to keep jobs and industries alive, some essentially human aspects of work are at risk of disappearing in the absence of face-to-face interactions. We’ve identified four fundamentally human things most of us miss in the virtual-only world of work—and small actions we can take to recapture their benefits:

Small talk

When we optimize for efficiency, and try to keep online meetings as short and focused as possible, there is rarely time for “small talk”–i.e., banal or uncontroversial chitchat that can work as “filler” to more meaningful work discussions. Many professionals regard small talk as a distraction or time-wasting activity, but as psychologist Robert Cialdini noted in an interview, this is a mistake. On the contrary, it’s a fundamental lubricant of social bonds. Although earlier psychological research suggested that small talk may have a negative impact on people’s mood and the quality of communications, more recent and larger studies have refuted this claim.

One strategy to reclaim small talk, even in the era of virtual work, is to book in extra time ahead of the formal portion of meetings, so people can catch up, be social, and recover some of the old ingredients of normalcy by connecting more casually around topics outside of work and deliverables. Humans are at their best when they can make interactions humane.

Gossip

While gossip can have a negative connotation, it’s a fundamental human activity that is central to strengthening our bonds with people, building trust, and creating group identity. Research suggested that, prior to the pandemic, people spent almost one hour per day engaging in gossip. Of course, we can still gossip in virtual settings, but the digital environment is less conducive to gossip, not least because many online sessions are (or could be) recorded, so people experience less privacy. Also, the propensity for misunderstandings is higher, which also means it is a lot more time-consuming and tedious to gossip online.

The humble phone call remains a better alternative, but it is underutilized in general and undermined by the ubiquitous digital distractions we encounter every day, and compromised by the overwhelming demands of having to keep up with so many different online channels. Still, if you want to enhance team dynamics and create stronger connections with your colleagues, you should make some time to gossip. In fact, since there is generally far less “content” to talk about in the office-less age, there may even be a stronger need for storytelling, sense-making, and speculation about what others are thinking, doing, and feeling.

One valuable strategy is to make a point of regularly scheduling virtual “lunches” or “coffees” to catch up with colleagues one-on-one. It’s important to note that ‘gossiping’ doesn’t necessarily mean talking smack about others. Instead, it can be a powerful way to gain insight (“What do you think my manager meant when she said X?”), obtain valuable information (“How much did you get paid for that freelance assignment?”), or identify new opportunities (“Gabriel told me he’s resigning next week, and they’re going to need to fill his position.”).