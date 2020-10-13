Why America has way more roads than it needs

The U.S., it is not controversial to point out, is a car-oriented country. A new report from the Brookings Institution explains this reality in stark numbers. On average, Americans travel about 21 miles per day. Every trip taken to work, to the store, to school, or to any other regular destination in the U.S. requires an average of about 7 miles of travel. The majority of this travel happens with a car.

These numbers were found by analyzing a relatively new source of travel behavior data that can be derived from mobile phones. Using de-identified geolocation data collected from mobile phones and tracking the distance and travel time of trips between Census tracts in six metropolitan areas before the pandemic, Brookings researchers learned not just how much people are driving in different parts of the country, but where they’re driving to and from. Combining this data with information on land use and urban development, they can draw a clear line between how a place is built and how much driving results.

But this precise geolocation data can do more than tell car-dependent Americans what they already know. It can also show urban planners and developers where new neighborhood-oriented services and amenities can be placed to reduce peoples’ reliance on their car for nearly every daily need.

According to Brookings’ Adie Tomer, coauthor of the report, this relatively new source of data can create a precise picture of travel behavior that stands to greatly improve the way urban areas are understood and developed. “Inside government, other research shops, academia—folks are starting to understand the power of this data,” he says.

The Brookings analysis found that work commutes tended to be the longest trips people made, with an average distance of about 11 miles, while trips to school tended to be shortest, at an average distance of about 3 miles. But travel distance varies depending on the place and its urban form. The type and age of neighborhoods influences driving distances, with urban cores and mature suburbs showing similar average trip distances, and longer trips in newer suburbs and exurbs. Driving levels also varied depending on the metropolitan area analyzed, with the Kansas City metro area having an average distance of 8.2 miles for all kinds of trips, while the average in Portland, Oregon, was just 6.2 miles.

“Even just comparing the average neighborhood in Portland to Kansas City, the difference can be 1,600 miles [of driving] per year. That’s a significant amount of gas, it’s significant wear and tear on one’s vehicle,” Tomer says. “There are real financial consequences for those households.”

Part of the explanation is as simple as the concept of density—places that are more dense require less driving, while less-dense places require more driving. But Tomer says there’s another level of causation here, and it lies in how traffic demands are measured.