Why the far right Proud Boys co-opted these polo shirts

Fred Perry, a brand known for preppy streetwear, has been associated with far-right groups since shortly after it was founded in 1952, as many historians have pointed out. Most recently, its $95 polo shirts have been adopted by the Proud Boys, a group of self-described “western chauvinists” who espouse far-right rhetoric. While group leaders deny being white supremacists, they have nonetheless appeared alongside other hate groups at extremist gatherings such as the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The group made headlines last week when President Trump refused to disavow them at the presidential debate, instead telling them to “stand by.” That night, Google searches for the Proud Boys spiked, as did searches for Fred Perry, which has become the group’s de facto uniform. Last week, the brand said it would stop selling this particular shirt in North America as a way of distancing itself from the group.

The company was founded by Fred Perry, the son of a working-class socialist member of parliament, who became a Wimbledon tennis champion at a time when tennis was an elitist sport. At the start, the brand was a symbol of pride and solidarity among the working class in England. Fred Perry’s polo shirts were particularly popular because they were affordable but also conveyed a clean-cut, preppy look that had previously been associated with the upper classes. Young people at the time put their own spin on these shirts, wearing them with skinny jeans and closely cropped hair. The look first took off in multicultural immigrant neighborhoods in London and was connected to a new wave of West Indian music, including reggae and ska. “They were the original ‘skinheads’ because of their buzzed haircuts,” says fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell, author of Worn on This Day. “It wasn’t until later that an overtly racist wing splintered off and ‘skinhead’ became synonymous with white supremacy.”

This splinter began to happen in the late 1960s, according to Chrisman-Campbell. Skinhead culture spread to the north of England, where Fred Perry shirts became popular among football fans, partly because the broad range of colors allowed them to show which team they supported. In 1967, a white nationalist party called the British National Front was founded, and it stationed recruiters outside football stadiums, trying to convince fans that new immigrants from South Asia and the West Indies would take their jobs. The party also opened social clubs that hosted live music, which laid the groundwork for the racist skinhead punk culture that spread around the world. In the United States, the first skinhead gangs emerged in Texas and the Midwest in the 1980s and were heavily influenced by their British counterparts.

The Proud Boys appear to be tipping their hat to this history when they wear the shirt. But they may also be drawn to Fred Perry’s logo. “The appeal for the Proud Boys seems to be in its laurel wreath logo—a sports reference inconveniently reminiscent of Nazi imagery—and specific color combinations,” Chrisman-Campbell speculates. Adolf Hitler’s ceremonial flag, for instance, featured a black swastika in the center of a yellow wreath.

Chrisman-Campbell also says that in a modern American context, the polo shirt isn’t a particularly conspicuous look, since it’s associated with preppy middle-class culture. She notes that this fashion choice was apparent at the Unite the Right rally in 2017, where many white supremacists and neo-Nazis wearing polos gathered in an effort to unify the American white nationalist movement. But Chrisman-Campbell says the strategy goes all the way back to the heyday of Klan leader David Duke, who frequently wore polos. “[This] is a conscious attempt to normalize hate,” she says. “Rather than wearing white hoods or aggressive skinhead gear—think: buzzcuts, tattoos, swastikas—the modern far right strives to look as bland, inoffensive, and middle class as possible.”