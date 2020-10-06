Stimulus check update: IRS extends deadline to November 21 to help non-filers get their $1,200

If you haven’t gotten your $1,200 stimulus check yet, it’s likely that it’s because you are what is known as a “non-filer,” that is, someone who doesn’t need to file a tax return. This can be due to a number of reasons—mainly, you don’t make enough (or any) money to be required to fill out a tax return.

Unfortunately, this means the IRS might not have your current address or bank account number, meaning the organization had no way to get non-filers their stimulus checks. But that’s where the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov comes in. It lets anyone who is eligible enter their details so the IRS can send their Economic Impact Payment (aka “stimulus check”) to them.

Previously, the Non-Filers tool would have allowed individuals to do this until October 15, 2020. But now the IRS has announced they are extending that deadline by another five weeks. Individuals now have until November 21, 2020, to submit their info to get their stimulus check.

Announcing the move, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said, “We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities. The IRS is deeply involved in processing and programming that overlaps filing seasons. Any further extension beyond November would adversely impact our work on the 2020 and 2021 filing seasons. The Non-Filers portal has been available since the spring and has been used successfully by many millions of Americans.”

The announcement of this extension isn’t the first time the IRS is trying to help people who still are due their stimulus money. Last month the body sent out 8.8 million letters in an attempt to reach people who were still due the funds.

If you are expecting a stimulus check and haven’t received it yet, it’s highly recommended you use the Non-Filers tool to submit your information—and you must do so by November 21. And one last thing to keep in mind: The IRS points out that even if a person is homeless, they are still due a stimulus check. As the IRS notes, “The Non-Filers tool is designed for people with incomes typically below $24,400 for married couples, and $12,200 for singles who could not be claimed as a dependent by someone else. This includes couples and individuals who are experiencing homelessness.”