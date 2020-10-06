Sorry, Disney Plus subscribers, now anyone can buy ‘Mulan’ for the same price you paid to rent it

If you paid $30 last month for the pleasure of being able to stream the live-action Mulan via your Disney Plus account, you might be feeling a bit angry today. That’s because now Disney has released the live-action Mulan on the Apple iTunes and Google Play movie stores for $29.99—no Disney Plus subscription required to buy or keep the film.

The move is slightly shocking, considering Disney premiered the live-action Mulan on Disney Plus just over a month ago, on September 4, 2020. Given that Disney is now selling the film to anyone without a Disney Plus account for the same $30 fee could mean that Disney wasn’t happy with the revenue generated from its controversial PVOD release on Disney Plus, despite Disney’s CFO saying the company was “very pleased with what we saw over the four-day weekend” shortly after Mulan‘s premiere on the service. But until Disney releases official revenue numbers from Mulan’s Disney Plus premiere, most of Hollywood will continue to play the guessing game as to just how much Mulan pulled in.

But one thing is for sure, all the people who put down $30 (on top of their normal Disney Plus monthly fee) for the pleasure of accessing Mulan on Disney’s streaming service are probably feeling pretty burned right now. After all, if those people leave Disney Plus, they lose their access to Mulan. Whereas anyone who buys Mulan for $30 today on iTunes or Google Play gets to keep and watch the film forever—no Disney Plus subscription required.

And if you’re wondering, the iTunes and Google Play versions of Mulan are packed with extras, including documentaries on the film, deleted scenes, and more. Oh, and it’s in 4K, too.