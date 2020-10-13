How to make sure tech companies do the right thing

How do we ensure that technology is used for good? That was the question presented to an esteemed group of technologists at a meeting of the Fast Company Impact Council, an invitation-only group of business leaders from across industries, which was held at the end of June.

In this roundtable discussion, led by deputy tech editor Katharine Schwab, seven tech leaders discussed what a manifesto for better tech might look like. Participants in this session included Arthur Filip, head of sales transformation for HCL Technologies; Jeff Hennion, cofounder and managing partner at Woodside Ventures; Kathy Hibbs, chief legal officer for 23andMe; Michael Kanaan, author of T-Minus AI and Director of Operations for MIT Artificial Intelligence Accelerator at the U.S. Air Force; Matthew Putman, the CEO of Nanotronics; Karen Silverman, cofounder of The Cantellus Group, a consultancy leading business helping businesses use AI; and Michelle Zatlyn, cofounder and chief operating officer at Cloudflare.

In the following conversation, these luminaries identified whether or not tech companies can write their own rules for serving the public good or if they need guidance from regulators. Excerpts have been edited for length and clarity.

Karen Silverman: Everyone in this room and every other room is very tech forward. We live and breath this stuff. I take the perspective that all companies are tech companies right now. It’s not enough to cabin this conversation in these sorts of rooms. We have to find a way to think about this as a broader skill set. A car is neither good nor bad, tech is neither good nor bad. But we need to figure out how to service them and how to operate them. We have to make sure that people know how to drive.

Arthur Filip: I think to be competitive and to be a leader going forward there has to be the IQ side and building great technology, but there’s also the EQ side. We have to be connecting the technology company and the technology to the people and getting involved in economic and geopolitical issues.

Kathy Hibbs: I have to go and click through the privacy settings on every single thing I read and look at—I know that that’s driven by the California Law. Can you get to the content you want without subscribing to something? A lot of people who are a lot less savvy than [you or me], are just clicking okay to get to whatever they need to get to and aren’t being informed about how their data is being used. I don’t think it’s particularly ethical to put your [information] in a data consent form that way. Each one is different. And a lot of companies are only going to put up the California Consumer Privacy Act requirements if you’re in California. The federal government is not going to put up a national policy. This is a basic thing right now that could be made better and probably wouldn’t be a loss to business.