Outdoor Voices x Merrell hiking boots are a shoe collab we can get behind

It’s the year 2020, and shoe collabs abound, from Crocs x Bad Bunny to Cole Haan’s colorful Slack-themed sneakers for people who really love enterprise software. Among this landscape of wild (and somewhat random) brand crossovers, there’s one shoe collab that we’re actually looking forward to: the Merrell + Outdoor Voices Moab 2 Mid Eco .

Merrell, the Rockford, Michigan-based company that has been producing top-of-the-line outdoor apparel since 1981, knows a thing or two about hiking boots. The Moab 2 is considered one of the best budget-friendly boots on the market—Merrell touts it as a “gateway boot” for beginner hikers, and has sold more than 20 million pairs. Key components include a cushy inner, sturdy Vibram soles, great ankle support, and excellent waterproofing. If you’ve been getting outdoors more during the pandemic (or you’re planning to this fall), the Moab is an excellent starter boot that won’t break the bank.

While Merrell’s technical prowess is unbeatable, the brand isn’t exactly known for its fashion sense. That’s why it marries beautifully with Outdoor Voices, the Austin-based athleisure brand that launched a thousand colorblocked leggings. The Merrell x OV Moab 2 comes in two delightful options: Lava, a vibrant red outer with orange and pink accents, and more-subdued Limestone, which has a tan outer with yellow-green and white accents. The resulting boot has a cute kick of color without sacrificing any of the features that make Merrell boots comfortable, supportive, and long-lasting. To top it off, these two outdoor-centric brands also redesigned the boot to be more eco-friendly than ever, using recycled mesh, wool, EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate), and rubber, and even an algae-based EVA.

The Merrell + Outdoor Voices Moab 2 comes in men’s and women’s sizes, and is now available for presale. It will begin shipping on November 5. Happy trails!