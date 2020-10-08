Sick of paying for Prime? These 5 Amazon alternatives provide free next-day shipping

Next-day delivery is great, to be sure, but have you ever experienced the thrill of next-day delivery without shelling out $119 per year for Amazon Prime or add-on fees from local delivery services? It’s exhilarating.

Here are a handful of stores where you can get your basics ordered overnight—without paying extra for the privilege.

Staples

A now-favorite in the Aamoth household, we rediscovered Staples’s next-day delivery in the early days of the pandemic when Amazon was sold out of everything.

There’s no shortage of stuff that applies for next-day delivery and, even better, there’s no minimum purchase. Plus, the site carries more than you might think: It’s not just pencils and calculators. We now put in a giant order of seltzer and sparkling water about once a month.

Hot tip: There’s almost always a “$20 off any $100 purchase” coupon code floating around, so check your favorite coupon site—or just Google “Staples coupon codes” and see what pops up.

Apple

Apple offers free next-day shipping on Macs, iPads, iPhones, Apple TV, and the Apple Watch—and then free two-day shipping “on almost everything else.”