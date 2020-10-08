Michelle Pfeiffer trades the glamor of the red carpet for startup life

When Michelle Pfeiffer launched clean fragrance startup Henry Rose last year, she had to grapple firsthand with all the challenges of being an entrepreneur, from e-commerce headaches to customer service issues. “That was incredibly stressful,” she says.

Speaking at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, Pfeiffer said these daily struggles were worth it because she believes so strongly in the mission of the company, which is to make the beauty industry safer for consumers. “I was going through a period where I wasn’t working as much [as an actress], and I wasn’t raising my children anymore,” she says. “But I didn’t believe I was done contributing to society. That would have been sad.”

While the brand itself is new, this quest for cleaner beauty has been a passion of Pfeiffer’s for nearly three decades. It began when she was pregnant with her first child in the early ’90s and became concerned about the chemicals in her environment. At the time, brands weren’t transparent about what was in their personal care products. Perfumers were particularly secretive about their formulations, purportedly to hide their trade secrets. But this meant that brands included under-regulated chemicals in their products, including phthalates, which allow scents to linger for longer but can cause reproductive harm.

Pfeiffer didn’t set out to create her own company from the ground up. She first pursued the more straightforward path for an A-list celebrity: simply partnering with a cosmetics company on a licensing deal. But as she spoke with cosmetic conglomerates, she found they weren’t willing to create products that were transparent about their ingredients and free of known toxins.

In the end, she bypassed the companies themselves and worked directly with luxury fragrance house IFF to create scents that reminded her of very specific memories in her life. In contrast to the vast majority of other perfumes on the market, Henry Rose lists all of its ingredients. And while most fragrances contain more than 3,000 ingredients, hers contain about 300. The line has passed the rigorous verification standards of the Environmental Working Group, which researches toxic chemicals.