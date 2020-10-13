How to build more equitable public space after COVID-19

The Fast Company Impact Council, an invitation-only group of executives, founders, and other leaders from across industries, gathered on June 30 to share insights on the future of business and society. Members split into small groups, moderated by Fast Company editors, and shared their perspectives on how they are managing and innovating amid the global pandemic, the economic slowdown, and calls for social justice.

In this roundtable discussion, led by senior editor Suzanne LaBarre, top executives and thought leaders discussed how to innovate public space. Participants in this session, in alphabetical order, were Bradley Lukanic, CEO of CannonDesign; Ceasar McDowell, professor of the practice of civic design at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Justin Moore, executive director of the New York City Public Design Commission; Lionel Ohayon, founder and CEO of ICRAVE; and Ali Rubinstein, Co-CEO and chief creative officer of Meow Wolf. Excerpts of the roundtable have been edited for length and clarity:

Justin Moore: There’s a system of white supremacy and racism that has literally constructed the environment we all live in and share. We see this in the literal design of our spaces—what people have access to or don’t have access to. We see this in the ongoing design and construction of spaces and cities—the lack of maintenance and care [in certain neighborhoods]. The design conversation needs to integrate multiple fronts for what makes equitable public space. Some of it is policy and planning, which are connected to things like culture and politics. How do we even decide what happens to a space? Current systems are engineered toward those with power, privilege, agency. A lot of people are left out.

Lionel Ohayon: City streets are the public realm, and yet we don’t have healthy sidewalks. If we have an opportunity today, it’s that retail is broken and the real estate market in New York is on its way to being broken. The underpinning of that market is retail, and the value of retail has basically been underwritten to zero. These spaces are now worthless in terms of the economic model and how you finance buildings. There’s a great opportunity to now say, “What do you want those sidewalks to be?” How do we imagine a sidewalk that belongs to everyone?

Ceasar McDowell: That is true; sidewalks are an important part of what makes a city work, but they’re not sufficient to taking care of broader issues. We have lots of history of people living next to each other in different classes and statuses and still not doing the hard work of dismantling power and sharing resources. You can have everyone on the street and still have really bad policies and practices in place. It takes more than just hoping the intermingling will do it; it takes us constructing new practices.

One of the problems is that the infrastructure we have in place for the public to engage with each other doesn’t work for the public we have today. It’s not enough just to create the spaces for people to come together; people have to have a way to work through things together and they need support to do that. To assume that when we put it together, we’re going to figure it out isn’t right.