Who has COVID-19? This White House case tracker and live dashboard will tell you

Several people in President Trump’s orbit have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week, including RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, at least three Republican senators, the First Lady, and President Trump himself.

The growing number of positive cases adds additional uncertainty to an already chaotic election while raising troubling questions about national security.

It’s hard to believe we only learned all of this on Friday. If you’re having trouble following all the latest news updates, real-time tracking tools are here to help. A new dashboard called “COVID-19 at the White House” shows all the latest information on who tested positive, who tested negative, and whose status is still unknown. You can explore various views, including a “cluster view” that shows first- and second-order contacts.

The public Tableau sheet comes from Benjy Renton, Jesse O’Shea, and Peter Walker—the latter of whom is the data visualization lead for the COVID Tracking Project, which we first wrote about in March.

Find it here: COVID-19 at the White House

Much of the information is crowdsourced, but it’s verified before it’s put into the database. There’s a tip sheet where people can submit new information or leads. The tool comes with all the usual caveats: It’s based on news reports, and news can change quickly, so consider it an aggregation of public information—not the final word.

Still, as this story continues to unfold, this tool is a useful one to bookmark.