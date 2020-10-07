Why Verizon is investing in philanthropy, even during the pandemic

Instead, he thinks of issues like climate change, the digital divide, and diversity in tech as part of Verizon’s strategy. Tackling those challenges will ultimately benefit Verizon’s business in the long run, which incentivizes the company to keep investing in them as philanthropic efforts.

“We love philanthropy, we think it’s great and all of that,” Vestberg said at the Fast Company Innovation Festival this week. “But . . . giving away money that is not connected to our overall purpose is not working. Because the first thing you do when it’s tough times, you cut everything that’s not part of the core strategy.”

Tying apparent acts of benevolence back into Verizon’s overall strategy was a recurring theme during the conversation between Vestberg and Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta. And it’s a mindset that’s guided Verizon through the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the company to adapt in several ways.

Vestberg points out, for instance, that Verizon didn’t lay off any of its employees during the pandemic, even as the company closed retail stores around the country. Instead, Verizon retrained 20,000 employees in other areas like customer care and technical support. Verizon also set up an internal staff marketplace of sorts, where if one part of the organization needs support, it can draw on employees from other areas. The plan benefited both the company and its workers.

“That means today, I have multi-capable employees that I didn’t have before because they were trained to be in the store,” Vestberg said. “We also broadened the opportunity for our employees.”

The same mentality applies to how Verizon approaches its own philanthropic efforts. Over the past five years, Verizon has invested $500 million in underserved schools through its Innovative Learning initiative, which helps schools with STEM education and connects them with 5G technologies. The initiative, while beneficial to society, isn’t purely altruistic.