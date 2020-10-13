Fast Company Impact Council: 2020 Members

Sylvia Acevedo

Former CEO, Girl Scouts of the USA

Pranay Agrawal

Cofounder and CEO, Fractal Analytics Will Ahmed

Founder and CEO, Whoop Cristiano Amon

President, Qualcomm Jesper Andersen

President and CEO, Infoblox Shellye Archambeau

Author; board director, Verizon Kate Aronowitz

Design partner, GV

Ana Bakshi

Executive director, the Oxford Foundry, University of Oxford Penny Baldwin

SVP and chief marketing officer, Qualcomm Maryam Banikarim

Head of marketing, Nextdoor Jon Banner

EVP, communications, PepsiCo, and president, PepsiCo Foundation Caroline Baumann

Former director, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum Katia Beauchamp

Cofounder and CEO, Birchbox

Gail Becker

Founder and CEO, Caulipower Leslie Blodgett

Author; creator and founding CEO, bareMinerals Marla Blow

SVP, social impact, Mastercard Jason Blum

Founder and CEO, Blumhouse Neil Blumenthal

Cofounder and co-CEO, Warby Parker Marc Brodherson

Partner, McKinsey & Company

Caroline Brown

Managing director, Closed Loop Partners Howard W. Buffett

Adjunct associate professor and research scholar, Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs Gretchen Buhlig

CEO, ASU Foundation Georgia Bullen

Executive director, Simply Secure Tory Burch

Executive chairman and chief creative officer, Tory Burch, and founder, Tory Burch Foundation Kelly Campbell

President, Hulu

Vince Campisi

SVP, enterprise services, and chief digital officer, Raytheon Technologies Barie Carmichael

Batten Fellow, Darden Business School; senior counselor, APCO Worldwide Christa Carone

President, CSM Sport and Entertainment Jean Case

Chairman, National Geographic Society; CEO, Case Impact Network Amy Chang

EVP and GM, collaboration technology group, Cisco Systems Niren Chaudhary

CEO, Panera Bread

Imran Chaudhri

Cofounder, Humane Audrey Choi

CMO and chief sustainability officer, Morgan Stanley Susan Chokachi

President and CEO, Gucci America Joanna Coles

Executive television producer and board director, Snap, Sonos, Blue Mistral, and Density Edith Cooper

Cofounder, Medley Frank Cooper III

Global CMO, BlackRock

LaVerne Council

CEO, Emerald One Jill Cress

Vice president, consumer marketing, PayPal Patrick Criteser

President and CEO, Tillamook County Creamery Association Noopur Davis

EVP, chief product and information security officer, Comcast Norman de Greve

CMO, CVS Health Richard Dickson

President and COO, Mattel

Phil Duncan

Chief design officer, P&G Jonathan Dunn

Partner, McKinsey & Company Adnan Durrani

Founder and CEO, Saffron Road Foods Cindy Eckert

CEO, The Pink Ceiling Alex Elias

Founder and CEO, Qloo Abby Falik

Founder and CEO, Global Citizen Year

Arthur Filip

EVP, sales transformation and marketing, HCL Technologies Kathleen Finch

Chief lifestyle brand officer, Discovery Aria Finger

CEO, DoSomething.org David Fischer

Chief revenue officer, Facebook Winston Fisher

CEO, Area15 Alan Fleischmann

Founder, chairman, and CEO, Laurel Strategies

Lidia Fonseca

Chief digital and technology officer, Pfizer Tori Forbes-Roberts

SVP, reservations sales and customer care, Delta Air Lines Dave Gilboa

Cofounder and co-CEO, Warby Parker Evan Goldberg

Founder and EVP, Oracle NetSuite Kara Goldin

Founder and CEO, Hint Laura González-Estéfani

Founder, CEO, and general partner, TheVentureCity

Holly Gordon

Chief impact officer, Participant Jon Goss

Chief brand officer, NeueHouse Christopher Gould

SVP, corporate strategy, and chief sustainability and innovation officer, Exelon Corporation Kirsten Green

Founder, Forerunner Ventures Jerilan Greene

Chief communications and public affairs officer, Yum Brands, and chairman and CEO, Yum Brands Foundation Sarah Harden

CEO, Hello Sunshine

