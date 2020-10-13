Fast Company Impact Council: 2020 Members

Sylvia Acevedo
Former CEO, Girl Scouts of the USA
Pranay Agrawal
Cofounder and CEO, Fractal Analytics
Will Ahmed
Founder and CEO, Whoop
Cristiano Amon
President, Qualcomm
Jesper Andersen
President and CEO, Infoblox
Shellye Archambeau
Author; board director, Verizon
Kate Aronowitz
Design partner, GV
Ana Bakshi
Executive director, the Oxford Foundry, University of Oxford
Penny Baldwin
SVP and chief marketing officer, Qualcomm
Maryam Banikarim
Head of marketing, Nextdoor
Jon Banner
EVP, communications, PepsiCo, and president, PepsiCo Foundation
Caroline Baumann
Former director, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum
Katia Beauchamp
Cofounder and CEO, Birchbox
Gail Becker
Founder and CEO, Caulipower
Leslie Blodgett
Author; creator and founding CEO, bareMinerals
Marla Blow
SVP, social impact, Mastercard
Jason Blum
Founder and CEO, Blumhouse
Neil Blumenthal
Cofounder and co-CEO, Warby Parker
Marc Brodherson
Partner, McKinsey & Company
Caroline Brown
Managing director, Closed Loop Partners
Howard W. Buffett
Adjunct associate professor and research scholar, Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs
Gretchen Buhlig
CEO, ASU Foundation
Georgia Bullen
Executive director, Simply Secure
Tory Burch
Executive chairman and chief creative officer, Tory Burch, and founder, Tory Burch Foundation
Kelly Campbell
President, Hulu
Vince Campisi
SVP, enterprise services, and chief digital officer, Raytheon Technologies
Barie Carmichael
Batten Fellow, Darden Business School; senior counselor, APCO Worldwide
Christa Carone
President, CSM Sport and Entertainment
Jean Case
Chairman, National Geographic Society; CEO, Case Impact Network
Amy Chang
EVP and GM, collaboration technology group, Cisco Systems
Niren Chaudhary
CEO, Panera Bread
Imran Chaudhri
Cofounder, Humane
Audrey Choi
CMO and chief sustainability officer, Morgan Stanley
Susan Chokachi
President and CEO, Gucci America
Joanna Coles
Executive television producer and board director, Snap, Sonos, Blue Mistral, and Density
Edith Cooper
Cofounder, Medley
Frank Cooper III
Global CMO, BlackRock
LaVerne Council
CEO, Emerald One
Jill Cress
Vice president, consumer marketing, PayPal
Patrick Criteser
President and CEO, Tillamook County Creamery Association
Noopur Davis
EVP, chief product and information security officer, Comcast
Norman de Greve
CMO, CVS Health
Richard Dickson
President and COO, Mattel
Phil Duncan
Chief design officer, P&G
Jonathan Dunn
Partner, McKinsey & Company
Adnan Durrani
Founder and CEO, Saffron Road Foods
Cindy Eckert
CEO, The Pink Ceiling
Alex Elias
Founder and CEO, Qloo
Abby Falik
Founder and CEO, Global Citizen Year
Arthur Filip
EVP, sales transformation and marketing, HCL Technologies
Kathleen Finch
Chief lifestyle brand officer, Discovery
Aria Finger
CEO, DoSomething.org
David Fischer
Chief revenue officer, Facebook
Winston Fisher
CEO, Area15
Alan Fleischmann
Founder, chairman, and CEO, Laurel Strategies
Lidia Fonseca
Chief digital and technology officer, Pfizer
Tori Forbes-Roberts
SVP, reservations sales and customer care, Delta Air Lines
Dave Gilboa
Cofounder and co-CEO, Warby Parker
Evan Goldberg
Founder and EVP, Oracle NetSuite
Kara Goldin
Founder and CEO, Hint
Laura González-Estéfani
Founder, CEO, and general partner, TheVentureCity
Holly Gordon
Chief impact officer, Participant
Jon Goss
Chief brand officer, NeueHouse
Christopher Gould
SVP, corporate strategy, and chief sustainability and innovation officer, Exelon Corporation
Kirsten Green
Founder, Forerunner Ventures
Jerilan Greene
Chief communications and public affairs officer, Yum Brands, and chairman and CEO, Yum Brands Foundation
Sarah Harden
CEO, Hello Sunshine
Scott Harrison
Founder and CEO, Charity: water
Daniel Heaf
Vice president, Nike Direct, Nike
Jeff Hennion
Cofounder and managing partner, Woodside Ventures
Michael Hermann
President and CEO, Wicked Cow Studios
Kathy Hibbs
Chief legal and regulatory officer, 23andMe
Chelsea Hirschhorn
Founder and CEO, Frida
Josh Hoffman
Cofounder and CEO, Zymergen
Jeff Huber
CEO, Home Instead
Arianna Huffington
Founder and CEO, Thrive Global
Barbara Humpton
President and CEO, Siemens USA
Christine Hunsicker
Founder and CEO, CaaStle
Jolie Hunt
Founder and CEO, Hunt & Gather
Jessica Iclisoy
Founder and CEO, California Baby
Laura Ipsen
President and CEO, Ellucian
Josh James
Founder and CEO, Domo
Jeremy Jauncey
Founder and CEO, Beautiful Destinations
Aditi Javeri Gokhale
EVP, chief commercial officer, and president, investment, products and services, Northwestern Mutual
Natasha Jen
Partner, Pentagram Design
Carol Juel
CIO and EVP, Synchrony
Michael Kanaan
Author, T-Minus AI; director of operations, U.S. Air Force Artificial Intelligence Accelerator
Rob Katz
Chairman and CEO, Vail Resorts
Brad Keywell
Founder and CEO, Uptake Technologies
Parag Khanna
Managing partner, FutureMap
Andrew King
Managing partner, Bastille Group
Jenna King
CEO, Amionx
Tom Kolditz
Director, Doerr Institute for New Leaders, Rice University
Mike Konzen
Chairman, PGAV Destinations
Robin Koval
President and CEO, Truth Initiative
Margery Kraus
Founder and executive chairman, APCO Worldwide
Vinod Kumar
CEO, Vodafone Business, Vodafone Group Services
Sarah LaFleur
Founder and CEO, M.M.LaFleur
Stuart Landesberg
Cofounder and CEO, Grove Collaborative
Mary Beth Laughton
President and CEO, Athleta
Leighanne Levensaler
EVP, corporate strategy, Workday, and managing director and co-head, Workday Ventures
Aaron Levie
Cofounder, chairman, and CEO, Box
Oliver Libby
Managing partner, Hatzimemos / Libby
Stephanie Linnartz
Group president, Marriott International
Daniel Lubetzky
Founder and executive chairman, Kind Snacks
Bradley Lukanic
CEO, CannonDesign
Susan Lyne
Managing partner, BBG Ventures
Tereza Manukian
CSO, Buyaladdin.com
Roth Martin
Cofounder and president, Rothy’s
Andrew Masanto
Cofounder, Cofoundant
Alana Mayo
President, Orion Pictures
Ceasar McDowell
Professor of the practice of civic design, MIT
Peter McGuinness
President and COO, Chobani
Susan McPherson
Founder and CEO, McPherson Strategies
Kara Medoff Barnett
Executive director, American Ballet Theatre
Chris Meledandri
CEO, Illumination Entertainment
Nasir Memon
Professor of computer science and engineering, Tandon School of Engineering, New York University
Michael Mendenhall
SVP, CMO, and chief communications officer, TriNet
Sara Menker
Founder and CEO, Gro Intelligence
Marc Metrick
President and CEO, Saks Fifth Avenue
Michelle Meyer
Head of U.S. economics, Bank of America
Jonathan Mildenhall
Founder and CEO, TwentyFirstCenturyBrand
Ty Montague
CEO, Co:collective
Jim Moore
Creative director at large, GQ
Justin Moore
Executive director, NYC Public Design Commission; member, BlackSpace
Andrew Morse
EVP and chief digital officer, CNN Digital Worldwide
Jonathan Neman
Cofounder and CEO, Sweetgreen
Katie O’Connell Marsh
Chairman and CEO, Platform One Media
Lionel Ohayon
Founder and CEO, Icrave
Linda Ong
Founder and CEO, Cultique
Jon Oringer
Founder and CEO, Shutterstock
Primo Orpilla
Cofounder and principal, Studio O+A
Dawn Ostroff
Chief content and advertising business officer, Spotify
Will Packer
CEO, Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media
Gordon Paddison
CEO, Stradella Road
Deidre Paknad
Cofounder and CEO, WorkBoard
Cindy Perettie
CEO, Foundation Medicine
Kevin Phalen
SVP and global head of Visa Business Solutions, Visa
Bruce Poon Tip
Founder, G Adventures
Gigi Pritzker
Cofounder and CEO, Madison Wells Media
Tony Prophet
Chief equality and recruiting officer, Salesforce.com
Ben Pundole
VP, brand experience, Edition Hotels
Matthew Putman
Cofounder and CEO, Nanotronics
George Pyne
Founder and CEO, Bruin Sports Capital
Miguel Quiroga
CEO, Visible
Gregg Renfrew
Founder and CEO, Beautycounter
Jana Rich
Founder, Rich Talent Group
Rich Robinson
CTO, Standard Industries
Heidi Roizen
Partner, Threshold Ventures
Rachel Romer Carlson
Cofounder and CEO, Guild Education
Deb Roy
Executive director, MIT Media Lab
Ali Rubinstein
Chief creative officer and co-CEO, Meow Wolf
Tom Ryan
Cofounder and CEO, Pluto TV
Reshma Saujani
Founder and CEO, Girls Who Code
Brent Saunders
Former chairman and CEO, Allergan
Laurie Schalow
Chief corporate affairs and food safety officer, Chipotle Mexican Grill
Kern Schireson
Chairman and CEO, Known Global
Gayle Schueller
Vice president and chief sustainability officer, 3M
Dan Schulman
President and CEO, PayPal
Jeff Semenchuk
SVP and chief innovation officer, Blue Shield of California
Dana Settle
Cofounder and partner, Greycroft
Vivek Sharma
Founder and CEO, InStride
Karen Silverman
Founder and CEO, The Cantellus Group
Ariel Silverstone
Managing partner, Data Protectors
Ryan Simonetti
Cofounder and CEO, Convene
Samantha Skey
CEO, She Media
Jeremy Skule
CMO, Nasdaq
Jeff Smith
CEO, Smule
Julie Smolyansky
President and CEO, Lifeway Foods
Dave Stangis
Founder and CEO, 21C Impact
Vincent Stanley
Director of philosophy, Patagonia
Alexandra Stanton
CEO, Empire Global Ventures
Jon Stein
Founder and CEO, Betterment
Christina Stembel
Founder and CEO, Farmgirl Flowers
Dan Streetman
CEO, Tibco Software
Adam Sussman
President, Epic Games
Troy Swope
Cofounder and CEO, Footprint
Bill Taylor
Cofounder, Fast Company
Jennifer Tejada
CEO, PagerDuty
Sudarsan Thattai
CIO, Lineage Logistics
Mark Thompson
C-suite leadership coach, Mark Thompson Leadership Coaching
Alicia Tillman
Global CMO, SAP
Jeff Titterton
CMO, Zendesk
Dara Treseder
SVP and head of global marketing and communications, Peloton
Tiger Tyagarajan
CEO, Genpact
Sheel Tyle
Founder and CEO, Amplo
Lisa Utzschneider
CEO, Integral Ad Science
Pierre Valade
CEO, Jumbo Privacy
James Vincent
CEO, FNDR
Julie Wainwright
Founder and CEO, The RealReal
Darren Walker
President, Ford Foundation
Justin Wang
Cofounder and CEO, Larq
Maynard Webb
Founder, Webb Investment Network
Judy Wert
Cofounder and president, Wert&Co
Sherrie Westin
President, social impact and philanthropy, Sesame Workshop
Barbara Whye
Corporate VP of HR and chief diversity and inclusion officer, Intel
Brad Windbigler
Head of investor relations, treasury, and payments finance, The Western Union Company
Steven Wolfe Pereira
Cofounder and CEO, Encantos
Ann Woo
Senior director and head of corporate citizenship, Samsung Electronics America
Marianne Wu
Managing director, 40 North Ventures
Frank Yang
Founder and CEO, Simplehuman
Deborah Yeh
CMO, Sephora
Forest Young
Global principal, Wolff Olins
Frank Young
President, vertical market software solutions, Global Payments
Shelley Zalis
CEO, The Female Quotient
Michelle Zatlyn
Cofounder and COO, Cloudflare
