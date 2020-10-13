advertisement
Fast Company Impact Council: 2020 Members

These forward-thinking business leaders have lent their knowledge and expertise to Fast Company throughout the year.

Fast Company Impact Council: 2020 Members
“The reason I started my company was to start a foundation,” says designer Tory Burch (left); Architect and urban designer Justin Moore says success should be measured by equity and care for people and spaces. (right) [Photos: Heather Sten (Burch); Flora Hanitijo (Moore)]
By Stephanie Mehta6 minute Read

Sylvia Acevedo
Former CEO, Girl Scouts of the USA

Pranay Agrawal
Cofounder and CEO, Fractal Analytics

Will Ahmed
Founder and CEO, Whoop

Cristiano Amon
President, Qualcomm

Jesper Andersen
President and CEO, Infoblox

Shellye Archambeau
Author; board director, Verizon

Kate Aronowitz
Design partner, GV

Ana Bakshi
Executive director, the Oxford Foundry, University of Oxford

Penny Baldwin
SVP and chief marketing officer, Qualcomm

Maryam Banikarim
Head of marketing, Nextdoor

Jon Banner
EVP, communications, PepsiCo, and president, PepsiCo Foundation

Caroline Baumann
Former director, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Katia Beauchamp
Cofounder and CEO, Birchbox

Gail Becker
Founder and CEO, Caulipower

Leslie Blodgett
Author; creator and founding CEO, bareMinerals

Marla Blow
SVP, social impact, Mastercard

Jason Blum
Founder and CEO, Blumhouse

Neil Blumenthal
Cofounder and co-CEO, Warby Parker

Marc Brodherson
Partner, McKinsey & Company

Caroline Brown
Managing director, Closed Loop Partners

Howard W. Buffett
Adjunct associate professor and research scholar, Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs

Gretchen Buhlig
CEO, ASU Foundation

Georgia Bullen
Executive director, Simply Secure

Tory Burch
Executive chairman and chief creative officer, Tory Burch, and founder, Tory Burch Foundation

Kelly Campbell
President, Hulu

Vince Campisi
SVP, enterprise services, and chief digital officer, Raytheon Technologies

Barie Carmichael
Batten Fellow, Darden Business School; senior counselor, APCO Worldwide

Christa Carone
President, CSM Sport and Entertainment

Jean Case
Chairman, National Geographic Society; CEO, Case Impact Network

Amy Chang
EVP and GM, collaboration technology group, Cisco Systems

Niren Chaudhary
CEO, Panera Bread

Imran Chaudhri
Cofounder, Humane

Audrey Choi
CMO and chief sustainability officer, Morgan Stanley

Susan Chokachi
President and CEO, Gucci America

Joanna Coles
Executive television producer and board director, Snap, Sonos, Blue Mistral, and Density

Edith Cooper
Cofounder, Medley

Frank Cooper III
Global CMO, BlackRock

LaVerne Council
CEO, Emerald One

Jill Cress
Vice president, consumer marketing, PayPal

Patrick Criteser
President and CEO, Tillamook County Creamery Association

Noopur Davis
EVP, chief product and information security officer, Comcast

Norman de Greve
CMO, CVS Health

Richard Dickson
President and COO, Mattel

Phil Duncan
Chief design officer, P&G

Jonathan Dunn
Partner, McKinsey & Company

Adnan Durrani
Founder and CEO, Saffron Road Foods

Cindy Eckert
CEO, The Pink Ceiling

Alex Elias
Founder and CEO, Qloo

Abby Falik
Founder and CEO, Global Citizen Year

Arthur Filip
EVP, sales transformation and marketing, HCL Technologies

Kathleen Finch
Chief lifestyle brand officer, Discovery

Aria Finger
CEO, DoSomething.org

David Fischer
Chief revenue officer, Facebook

Winston Fisher
CEO, Area15

Alan Fleischmann
Founder, chairman, and CEO, Laurel Strategies

Lidia Fonseca
Chief digital and technology officer, Pfizer

Tori Forbes-Roberts
SVP, reservations sales and customer care, Delta Air Lines

Dave Gilboa
Cofounder and co-CEO, Warby Parker

Evan Goldberg
Founder and EVP, Oracle NetSuite

Kara Goldin
Founder and CEO, Hint

Laura González-Estéfani
Founder, CEO, and general partner, TheVentureCity

Holly Gordon
Chief impact officer, Participant

Jon Goss
Chief brand officer, NeueHouse

Christopher Gould
SVP, corporate strategy, and chief sustainability and innovation officer, Exelon Corporation

Kirsten Green
Founder, Forerunner Ventures

Jerilan Greene
Chief communications and public affairs officer, Yum Brands, and chairman and CEO, Yum Brands Foundation

Sarah Harden
CEO, Hello Sunshine

Scott Harrison
Founder and CEO, Charity: water

Daniel Heaf
Vice president, Nike Direct, Nike

Jeff Hennion
Cofounder and managing partner, Woodside Ventures

Michael Hermann
President and CEO, Wicked Cow Studios

Kathy Hibbs
Chief legal and regulatory officer, 23andMe

Chelsea Hirschhorn
Founder and CEO, Frida

Josh Hoffman
Cofounder and CEO, Zymergen

Jeff Huber
CEO, Home Instead

Arianna Huffington
Founder and CEO, Thrive Global

Barbara Humpton
President and CEO, Siemens USA

Christine Hunsicker
Founder and CEO, CaaStle

Jolie Hunt
Founder and CEO, Hunt & Gather

Jessica Iclisoy
Founder and CEO, California Baby

Laura Ipsen
President and CEO, Ellucian

Josh James
Founder and CEO, Domo

Jeremy Jauncey
Founder and CEO, Beautiful Destinations

Aditi Javeri Gokhale
EVP, chief commercial officer, and president, investment, products and services, Northwestern Mutual

Natasha Jen
Partner, Pentagram Design

Carol Juel
CIO and EVP, Synchrony

Michael Kanaan
Author, T-Minus AI; director of operations, U.S. Air Force Artificial Intelligence Accelerator

Rob Katz
Chairman and CEO, Vail Resorts

Brad Keywell
Founder and CEO, Uptake Technologies

Parag Khanna
Managing partner, FutureMap

Andrew King
Managing partner, Bastille Group

Jenna King
CEO, Amionx

Tom Kolditz
Director, Doerr Institute for New Leaders, Rice University

Mike Konzen
Chairman, PGAV Destinations

Robin Koval
President and CEO, Truth Initiative

Margery Kraus
Founder and executive chairman, APCO Worldwide

Vinod Kumar
CEO, Vodafone Business, Vodafone Group Services

Sarah LaFleur
Founder and CEO, M.M.LaFleur

Stuart Landesberg
Cofounder and CEO, Grove Collaborative

Mary Beth Laughton
President and CEO, Athleta

Leighanne Levensaler
EVP, corporate strategy, Workday, and managing director and co-head, Workday Ventures

Widespread remote work will flatten the org chart, saysBox’s Aaron Levie. [Photo: Anastasiia Sapon]
Aaron Levie
Cofounder, chairman, and CEO, Box

Oliver Libby
Managing partner, Hatzimemos / Libby

Stephanie Linnartz
Group president, Marriott International

Daniel Lubetzky
Founder and executive chairman, Kind Snacks

Bradley Lukanic
CEO, CannonDesign

Susan Lyne
Managing partner, BBG Ventures

Tereza Manukian
CSO, Buyaladdin.com

Roth Martin
Cofounder and president, Rothy’s

Andrew Masanto
Cofounder, Cofoundant

Alana Mayo
President, Orion Pictures

Ceasar McDowell
Professor of the practice of civic design, MIT

Peter McGuinness
President and COO, Chobani

Susan McPherson
Founder and CEO, McPherson Strategies

Kara Medoff Barnett
Executive director, American Ballet Theatre

Chris Meledandri
CEO, Illumination Entertainment

Nasir Memon
Professor of computer science and engineering, Tandon School of Engineering, New York University

Michael Mendenhall
SVP, CMO, and chief communications officer, TriNet

Sara Menker
Founder and CEO, Gro Intelligence

Marc Metrick
President and CEO, Saks Fifth Avenue

Michelle Meyer
Head of U.S. economics, Bank of America

Jonathan Mildenhall
Founder and CEO, TwentyFirstCenturyBrand

Ty Montague
CEO, Co:collective

Jim Moore
Creative director at large, GQ

Justin Moore
Executive director, NYC Public Design Commission; member, BlackSpace

Andrew Morse
EVP and chief digital officer, CNN Digital Worldwide

Jonathan Neman
Cofounder and CEO, Sweetgreen

Katie O’Connell Marsh
Chairman and CEO, Platform One Media

Lionel Ohayon
Founder and CEO, Icrave

Companies increasingly will have to behave like activists and speak out on social issues, says Linda Ong of Cultique. [Photo: Jessica Chou]
Linda Ong
Founder and CEO, Cultique

Jon Oringer
Founder and CEO, Shutterstock

Primo Orpilla
Cofounder and principal, Studio O+A

Dawn Ostroff
Chief content and advertising business officer, Spotify

Will Packer
CEO, Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media

Gordon Paddison
CEO, Stradella Road

Deidre Paknad
Cofounder and CEO, WorkBoard

Cindy Perettie
CEO, Foundation Medicine

Kevin Phalen
SVP and global head of Visa Business Solutions, Visa

Bruce Poon Tip
Founder, G Adventures

Gigi Pritzker
Cofounder and CEO, Madison Wells Media

Tony Prophet
Chief equality and recruiting officer, Salesforce.com

Ben Pundole
VP, brand experience, Edition Hotels

Matthew Putman
Cofounder and CEO, Nanotronics

George Pyne
Founder and CEO, Bruin Sports Capital

Miguel Quiroga
CEO, Visible

Gregg Renfrew
Founder and CEO, Beautycounter

Jana Rich
Founder, Rich Talent Group

Rich Robinson
CTO, Standard Industries

Heidi Roizen
Partner, Threshold Ventures

Rachel Romer Carlson
Cofounder and CEO, Guild Education

Deb Roy
Executive director, MIT Media Lab

Ali Rubinstein
Chief creative officer and co-CEO, Meow Wolf

Tom Ryan
Cofounder and CEO, Pluto TV

Reshma Saujani
Founder and CEO, Girls Who Code

Brent Saunders
Former chairman and CEO, Allergan

Laurie Schalow
Chief corporate affairs and food safety officer, Chipotle Mexican Grill

Kern Schireson
Chairman and CEO, Known Global

Gayle Schueller
Vice president and chief sustainability officer, 3M

Dan Schulman
President and CEO, PayPal

Jeff Semenchuk
SVP and chief innovation officer, Blue Shield of California

Dana Settle
Cofounder and partner, Greycroft

Vivek Sharma
Founder and CEO, InStride

Karen Silverman
Founder and CEO, The Cantellus Group

Ariel Silverstone
Managing partner, Data Protectors

Ryan Simonetti
Cofounder and CEO, Convene

Samantha Skey
CEO, She Media

Jeremy Skule
CMO, Nasdaq

Jeff Smith
CEO, Smule

Julie Smolyansky
President and CEO, Lifeway Foods

Dave Stangis
Founder and CEO, 21C Impact

Vincent Stanley
Director of philosophy, Patagonia

Alexandra Stanton
CEO, Empire Global Ventures

Jon Stein
Founder and CEO, Betterment

Christina Stembel
Founder and CEO, Farmgirl Flowers

Dan Streetman
CEO, Tibco Software

Adam Sussman
President, Epic Games

Troy Swope
Cofounder and CEO, Footprint

Bill Taylor
Cofounder, Fast Company

Jennifer Tejada
CEO, PagerDuty

Sudarsan Thattai
CIO, Lineage Logistics

Mark Thompson
C-suite leadership coach, Mark Thompson Leadership Coaching

Alicia Tillman
Global CMO, SAP

Jeff Titterton
CMO, Zendesk

Dara Treseder
SVP and head of global marketing and communications, Peloton

Tiger Tyagarajan
CEO, Genpact

Sheel Tyle
Founder and CEO, Amplo

Lisa Utzschneider
CEO, Integral Ad Science

Pierre Valade
CEO, Jumbo Privacy

James Vincent
CEO, FNDR

Julie Wainwright
Founder and CEO, The RealReal

Darren Walker
President, Ford Foundation

Justin Wang
Cofounder and CEO, Larq

Maynard Webb
Founder, Webb Investment Network

Judy Wert
Cofounder and president, Wert&Co

Sherrie Westin
President, social impact and philanthropy, Sesame Workshop

Barbara Whye
Corporate VP of HR and chief diversity and inclusion officer, Intel

Brad Windbigler
Head of investor relations, treasury, and payments finance, The Western Union Company

Steven Wolfe Pereira
Cofounder and CEO, Encantos

Ann Woo
Senior director and head of corporate citizenship, Samsung Electronics America

Marianne Wu
Managing director, 40 North Ventures

Frank Yang
Founder and CEO, Simplehuman

Deborah Yeh
CMO, Sephora

Forest Young
Global principal, Wolff Olins

Frank Young
President, vertical market software solutions, Global Payments

Shelley Zalis
CEO, The Female Quotient

Michelle Zatlyn
Cofounder and COO, Cloudflare

Read more insights on the New New Rules of Business from Fast Company’s Impact Council members here:

