6 COVID-19 terms that would have made no sense in January

Perhaps at some point in 2022 (or sooner, if you’re a glass-half-full kind of person), we will have COVID-19 firmly in our rearview mirror. Then, there will be a clear delineation between the pre- and post-pandemic eras. Until then, we can mark the months of quarantine in other ways, like with the words we use every day.

“The impact of COVID-19 on our lives and our language is an ongoing story,” the authors of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) wrote in a statement. “As we learn more about the nature of the virus and the social impact of the pandemic, the associated vocabulary changes, and the terms themselves change in meaning and usage.” To that end, they even switched up the 20-year practice of revealing a selection of new words and definitions on a quarterly basis. This year, the OED report had additions in April and July.

“This particular crisis has brought a mixture of new coinages and the adaptation of terms that already existed to talk about the pandemic and the impact on the world,” said Fiona McPherson, editorial manager and public liaison of OED Management, back in April.

For example, although plenty of desk jockeys understood “wfh” to be shorthand for “work from home,” for years, the abbreviation has become part of common parlance since many offices across the country and the world shut down in early spring.

Here are some others that have become more widely used (or even overused?) thanks to COVID-19. Note: not all of these have made their way into the OED—yet.

Essential worker

Of course, any employee will tell you they’re essential to their organization. Especially now as the unemployment rate continues to hit record highs. However, a new type of essential worker emerged during the pandemic. Although it varies based on where you live, the most common subsets of essential workers are medical staff, emergency response personnel, grocery store workers, and delivery drivers.

Elbow bump

According to the OED: “a gesture (usually of greeting or farewell) in which two people lightly tap their elbows together as an alternative to a handshake or embrace, esp. in order to reduce the risk of spreading or catching an infectious disease.” Hugging has been strongly discouraged during times of social distancing and there’s been speculation as to whether we’ll ever shake hands again. What we know now is that the barriers broken by the social cue a nonverbal handshake sends need to be rethought—especially because we can’t exactly do that on a video call.