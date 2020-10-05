How to handle brutal online reviews from your employees

The first Glassdoor review felt like a gut punch: “Toxic executives create culture of fear and intimidation,” said the headline published in August 2020.

What went through my head was, “Whoa, do I and this person work at the same company?”



A week later, another one-star review arrived. “I have never felt so worthless and unappreciated anywhere that I have worked,” my colleague wrote.

In the past, I had acknowledged negative Glassdoor reviews at our all-hands meeting hoping to start a dialogue. The anonymous reviewers didn’t see it that way. As one wrote, “The CEO will bring up the negative reviews in front of the entire company to intimidate others from speaking out.”

“That’s not true . . . they’re wrong . . . maybe they mean . . .”



I read the harsh reviews again, and again. And too many more times to count from there. I came away from the experience feeling attacked. With anonymous review sites, such as Glassdoor, it’s tempting to dismiss people’s opinions on account of how and where they were made. This mode of thinking would be a copout, though; after a period of self-reflection, there are rarely appropriate excuses.

The question is, how should a CEO or any leader handle a situation where colleagues attack your leadership and organizational culture anonymously? If you haven’t already been through this, I can assure you, it’s coming. I’ll share my experience in hopes that other leaders find it useful in their experiences.

Turn to “learned optimism”

After masochistically reading and rereading the reviews, it felt like the whole organization must be silently burning around me, in mutiny. Of course, that wasn’t the case. Martin Seligman, an American psychologist and author of the book Learned Optimism, is my favorite resource for putting these situations in context. He focuses on three aspects of how people explain events.