The power of narrative in business

The Fast Company Impact Council, an invitation-only group of corporate leaders, entrepreneurial founders, and other leaders from across industries, gathered on June 30 to share their insights. Members split into small groups, moderated by Fast Company editors, and shared their perspectives on how they are managing and innovating amid a trio of crises: the global pandemic, the economic slowdown, and calls for social justice in the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

In this roundtable discussion, led by senior editor Amy Farley, top executives talked about how companies build narratives that can resonate with consumers and with employees, and how the role of authentic storytelling and honest communication will be a key tenet of business in the decades to come. Participants in this session, in no particular order, were the executive director of MIT Media Lab Deb Roy, Esri CMO Marianna Kantor, Integral Ad Science CEO Lisa Utzschneider, Nextdoor’s head of marketing Maryam Banikarim, McKinsey partner lead on media and tech teams Jonathan Dunn, and cofounder and chief strategy officer of Good Money Andrew Masanto.

Deb Roy: We’re getting good at casting shadows and having machines that can make out contours or shapes of narratives at different scales, and then putting those two together and understanding (and predicting in some cases) how particular audience segments may respond to different forms of narratives, and different choices—all the way down to specific words and phrases that are chosen, all the way up to the emotional contours of an entire video sequences.

One example is leveraging found data. We’ve been doing a lot of work with Twitter, both the fire hose of hundreds of millions of tweets per day and also the network structure, which lets us understand how people are connected. We’ve actually invested a substantial effort in ingesting and analyzing talk radio from across the country at scale, Reddit online news, as we’ve analyzed Twitter, we can see sharing patterns by looking at a lot of what people tweet out are links, so if you follow the links, you can look for patterns of what it is people are being exposed to and choosing to transmit to others.

Maryam Banikarim: Humans need narrative and they need a way to be able to connect with each other, and stories will play that role. There’s a lot of unintended consequences that we all now live with, and understanding how machines will impact how we tell stories and the implications of that will be yet another thing that we’ll be wading into shortly.

For Nextdoor, we’re trying to figure out how we might do other kinds of content, but we clearly, so far, haven’t made the decision of going into news in that form. We do share information from governors, like the World Health Organization, that kind of a thing, but not news the way most people would consider it.