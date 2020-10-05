Novartis CEO: A vaccine will not magically save us from COVID-19

There will be no silver bullet that brings COVID-19 to an end—not even a vaccine, said Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan.

During a conversation with Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta, the chief executive of the pharmaceutical giant laid out how he thinks the global health system failed and why he’s optimistic about the future. Part of the problem, Narasimhan said, is that the world was in a particularly vulnerable place when the pandemic hit.

“Over the last decade there has been a decline in overall public health preparedness within the system in the United States and around the world,” he said at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. “As the investment goes down, the preparedness goes down, so I do think we were at a unique moment where we were more susceptible than we would have been a few years ago.”

The CEO led Novartis’s vaccine program during the 2009 H1N1 virus. He said he has seen the same mistakes repeated when a deadly disease strikes. “What I’ve seen consistently is the world really falls short on three dimensions,” said Narasimhan. These include a lack of:

Virus surveillance that follows when and how viruses move from animal species into humans

Real-time information sharing between countries

“Warm preparedness,” which he defines as having protective-gear stockpiles and swift manufacturing capabilities for vaccines, therapeutics, and other medical goods

When a disease is spreading fast, public health officials must share information as soon as they have it, he said, though politics can interfere with that. World leaders always consider how such information will impact trade and the economy.

In the internet age, free-flowing information can also lead to confusion. He said social networks have made it easy to share new COVID-19 research published online. Scientists draw conclusions from an accumulation of information and replicated studies. But the general public can latch onto a single study and circulate it as ground truth. That creates a difficult environment for sending a unified public health message.