World markets plummet after Trump tests positive for COVID

U.S. stock futures are down this morning in premarket trading, as the world reacts to news that President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the United States, S&P futures plummeted 1.31%, the Nasdaq futures were down 1.95%, and the Dow futures down 1.29%.

World markets also are seeing a major drop. Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.67%, England’s FTSE 100 is down 0.870%, FRance’s CAC 40 Index is down 1.96%, and Germany’s DAX is down 1.04%.

In contrast, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.79%.

The Nikkei and the Hang Seng are currently closed.

The U.S. markets open at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Trump announced Thursday night that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive. He said they planned to quarantine at the White House.