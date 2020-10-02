4 steps to regaining your focus when you’re totally stressed out

You sit down at your desk, ready to dive into whatever is on your plate. Then the white noise of every worry you have right now starts to make itself heard in your brain. Pandemic. Economy. Unemployment. Politics. Current events. Holiday shopping.

If you’re having trouble focusing, you’re not alone. Total Brain’s recent Mental Health Index found that workers’ ability to focus and complete tasks was down 31% in August, compared to pre-pandemic levels. Humans generally aren’t well-suited to living in a highly prolonged state of unpredictability, and it’s showing.

But the “we’re in a pandemic and I can’t focus” excuse isn’t going to cut it when you have a big deadline or your team is counting on you. So, if you’re short on focus these days, this four-point approach can help you get it back.

Take control

When you’re consumed with worry, your body’s physiological response can get in the way of focus. Our bodies typically react to stress by pumping out the stress hormone cortisol. According to Louis Gagnon, CEO of Total Brain, “Under chronic stress, high levels of cortisol for long periods of time derail key brain, heart, and digestive system functions. Stress contracts our mind and reduces the cognitive flexibility that is necessary to put things in perspective, create, and collaborate.”

So, you’ve got to get a handle on what’s got you so stressed out and deal with it. First, start with the things you can control, says life coach and former psychology researcher Brooke Smith. If you’re upset about what’s going on in the world, limit your information intake and stop “doomscrolling.” If you’re worried, hurt, or angry, try reframing the situation to see if you can find a lesson or opportunity in the mix. If there are external factors that you can’t control, Smith suggests trying to tune them out, at least temporarily, to calm your body and make some space in your brain.

Manage your load

Next, take stock of what you really have to get done. Sometimes we’re victims of our own inability to say no, or our own enthusiasm about what we take on, says psychiatrist Edward “Ned” Hallowell, founder of the Hallowell Center and author of Driven to Distraction: Recognizing and Coping With Attention Deficit Disorder. He advises practicing CDE, or curtail, delegate, eliminate. Go through your task list, ruthlessly eliminate what doesn’t need to be done, and delegate what you can. Of the rest, define the scope of what you can and will do. “A lot of toxic stress has to do with feeling overloaded,” Hallowell says.

Organizing your environment and tasks can also give you a sense of control and help you start to get in the focus zone, says psychologist Lucy Jo Palladino, author of Find Your Focus Zone. Once you narrow down the tasks and begin to dive in, pick a few easy “wins,” she advises—something you can get done in 5 or 10 minutes. You’ll get a little shot of dopamine when you begin to get things done. “Every time you accomplish something, you get a little teeny-tiny boost, too, that makes you want to do it some more,” she says.